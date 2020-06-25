© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks with Eurogroup President Mario Centeno during a Eurogroup meeting at the Europa building in Brussels on June 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Virginia Mayo, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) – Spain presented its Economy Minister Nadia Calviño on Thursday as a candidate to chair the Eurogroup, an unofficial but influential body that oversees the financial policy of the 19 countries that use the single European currency.

If she gets the job, Calviño – a respected economist known to the EU authorities – would be the first woman to hold it. He would take over from Portuguese Mario Centeno, who on June 11 announced that he would leave the post after completing his 2.5-year term.

The Irish Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, and his Luxembourg counterpart, Pierre Gramegna, were also believed to be applying for the post.

The forthcoming mandate of the Eurogroup presidency entails a titanic task overseeing the bloc in what is believed to be the largest recession in Europe in a century, as the coronavirus strikes economies worldwide.

The Eurogroup Finance Ministers will address the nominations submitted on Thursday in their next videoconference on July 9. Presidents are elected by simple majority vote. Rye will leave the post three days later.

“We will strike the right balance, but with one idea in mind, choosing a president who can manage all the goals and challenges of the coming months and years. The decision will not be trivial, it will be high-class, « said Centeno.

The main task of the Eurogroup is to ensure close coordination of economic policy between the 19 member states. Although it is not an official EU body, it remains extremely influential. Its image was severely deteriorated in Greece due to its management of the country’s debt crisis.