Spain prepares the match against Kosovo

03/29/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The Spanish team wants to continue the winning dynamic after the agonizing victory against Georgia (1-2) and prepares to face Kosovo next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. EDT, in the third qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This Monday at 7:00 p.m., Luis Enrique’s team jumped onto the Benito Villamarín pitch for the first training session in Seville. The Cartuja Stadium will host the next match of the national team, and will be refereed by the Danish Jakob Kehlet

The draw against Greece at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (1-1) was a bad start for the national team, and another setback could make it difficult to obtain the ‘ticket’ for the World Cup in Qatar. It should be remembered that only the first in each group gets the direct qualification for the World Cup, and the second should play the repechage.

Kosovo, Spain’s next rival, lost to Sweden (0-3) at the Stadium Fadil Vokrri, in Pristina. Augustinsson, Isak and Larsson were the scorers of the match.