Spain prepares the debut in the Eurocopa 2021 under the intense heat of Seville

06/13/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team held the last preparatory session this Sunday before the debut of Euro 2021 on Monday against Sweden in La Cartuja. The team checked the intense heat that was breathed, with more than 30 degrees already late in the afternoon, and a sun that was biting hard. The players, yes, naturally assumed these conditions after working the last days in Madrid also at similar hours to get used to it.

Spain jumped onto the La Cartuja lawn with the 23 available players and the only casualty of Sergio Busquets, who is still in quarantine at his home in Barcelona after testing positive for Covid-19.

The ball was the protagonist from the beginning. A great round with three players trying to steal the ball It was the beginning of the session to later do work in smaller spaces with the players separated by bibs.

As the usual norm in Luis Enrique, the session did not leave any clue about the possible eleven which he will present against Sweden. Nor did he give details in the previous press conference. “As a child they taught me not to give gifts“And this time it was no exception.

Lucho only advanced that the identity signs will be the usual ones. High pressure, recovering in the opposite field, having the ball, generating chances … His usual recipe beyond the eleven players who can jump onto the pitch to face the Nordic team.