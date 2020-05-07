Afp, Ap and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. a10

Barcelona. The players from Real Madrid and Barcelona together with other clubs underwent coronavirus tests yesterday as a previous step to resume training, which will initially be individual, after almost two months of confinement.

Most of the players did not wear face masks or gloves when they arrived at the facilities, according to the Spanish press. Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Luis Suárez entered the Barcelona complex without a mask. In contrast, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic carried elements of respiratory protection.

At Real Madrid, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema appeared without masks, like many other players.

These coronavirus tests, whose results are usually known in 48 hours, are the previous step stipulated in the protocol for returning to training.

It has been very rare for us, we have never been this way for so long, without being in contact with a ball and we are eager to start and to have it all resume, said Atlético de Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in a video of the club .

The Mexican Héctor Herrera along with the Atlético squad and the coach Diego Simeone also underwent the tests with the intention of starting their training as soon as possible.

Closer and closer to returning to do what I love the most. Today I returned to the club to do some studies, taking all possible security measures. Do not loosen that it is the last, stay at home and soon we will return to normality, published the tricolor on social networks.

Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez will return to activity with Real Betis on Thursday, first with medical tests and exams to rule out a case of coronavirus, and then return to practice.

The Spanish league wants the clubs to perform daily tests on the players to start training. In a first phase, the work of the footballers will be individually. Later, group practices can begin and the last stage will allow everyone to exercise together.

While the men’s tournament prepares to resume the season, the Spanish Soccer Federation has ended the women’s league, as well as non-professional soccer, although promotion playoffs will be held.

With the cancellation of the women’s tournament, Barcelona, ​​where Mexican goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar plays, will be proclaimed champion by being leader with nine units ahead of Atlético de Madrid, which has Charlyn Corral and Kenti Robles.

Both in the women’s competition and in non-professional soccer (second B) there will be no decrease, but there will be promotions, so the number of clubs will increase for the following season.

In Italy, a Torino player tested positive for coronavirus, although the footballer’s name was not revealed, in a week in which Serie A teams can return to training, albeit individually.

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora reiterated that soccer is still without a return date as it depends on the contagion curve of Covid-19, while insisting that the government’s intention is that the championships can be resumed.

