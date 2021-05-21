Spain prepared for two weeks the arrival of the polisario leader

The Spanish Government was preparing for about two weeks the transfer to the Peninsula of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, after learning that he was in serious condition due to coronavirus. In addition, the Spanish authorities allowed Ghali to enter under a false identity, a decision they justify on security grounds.

According to diplomatic sources consulted by Heraldo de Aragón, Ghali entered Spain through the Zaragoza air base due to its special conditions and proximity to the San Pedro de Logroño hospital, where the Saharawi – claimed in Spain for crimes against humanity – was admitted to the ICU.

Supposedly, Ghali He was infected with coronavirus by a relative in his environment and he was rushed to a hospital in Algiers. However, his situation quickly worsened and it was decided to transfer him to Spain on April 18 in a medicalized plane of the Algerian Presidency.

This Thursday, the Polisario leader has been transferred to the plant after improving his severe bilateral pneumonia, as confirmed by the Sahrawi delegate in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, to the aforementioned Aragonese newspaper.

Ghali’s move to the Peninsula has been one of the triggers of the migratory and diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco in Ceuta after thousands of people – mostly Moroccans – crossed the border between the two countries with the collusion of the Moroccan authorities.

Now, Ghali will face justice again after the magistrate Santiago Pedraz, head of the Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court, this week reopened the case for torture, arrests, injuries, disappearances and genocide that weighs on him.

Pedraz has summoned the defendant to testify on June 1, but the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the summons “does not proceed” until his health status improves. By not having taken a precautionary measure on the leader of the Polisario Front, diplomatic sources consulted by Heraldo de Aragón indicated that in the coming days Ghali could return to Algeria from the Zaragoza Base in the same medicalized plane of the Presidency without giving a statement.