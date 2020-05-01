This unprecedented drop in GDP and the return to unemployment levels of 2016 in Spain are included in the new forecasts of the Stability Program 2020-2021.

The Spanish government anticipates that the collapse of its economy by the crisis of coronavirus it reaches 9.2 percent in 2020 and the unemployment rate rises to 19 percent, while the increase in spending and the decrease in income associated with the fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 will shoot the public deficit to 10.34 percent of Gross domestic product (GDP).

This unprecedented drop in GDP and the return to unemployment 2016 are included in the new forecasts of the Stability Program 2020-2021 sent to Brussels, which this Friday presented at the press conference the vice president for economic affairs, Nadia Calviño, and the minister of Estate, María Jesús Montero.

The economic contraction will be a consequence of consumption crash of households (8.8 percent) and the collapse of investment (25.5 percent) and exports (27.1 percent), explained Calviño, who said that the economy will hit bottom in the second quarter of this year and will recover in shape of an “asymmetric V” that seen on the paper resembles the square root symbol.

The rebound in GDP will be 6.8 percent in 2021, the year in which the consumption 4.7 percent recover, that the investment bounce 16.7 percent and that exports grow 11.6 percent, while imports they will rise 9.3 percent, in line with the increase in consumption and national investment.

According to forecasts, employment will advance 5.7 percent in 2021, which will allow the unemployment rate to decrease to 17.2 percent.

Calviño assured that although the uncertainty It is still very large, since the second half of April a stabilization in high-frequency indicators such as electricity demand, the card payment or affiliation to Social Security.

The impact on public accounts It will also be significant, given that the measures put in place to alleviate the crisis will cause an increase in public spending of 10.5 percent in 2020, to 576.714 billion euros, while revenue will fall 5.3 percent, to 461.743 millions.

The public deficit it will rise to 115,671 million and will record the highest level since the end of 2012, when it reached 10.7 percent of GDP, Montero said, saying that the government is not in a position to know yet how much the deficit will be able to decrease. in 2021, an estimate that leaves for next year’s budget project to be approved “in time and form”, before the end of September.

To finance the deficit, the indebtedness, which will take the public debt to a record high of 115.5 percent of GDP in 2020, while the interest on paying that debt will rise 2 percent, to 29.19 billion.

In 2020 all tax figures will decrease their collection, with falls of 2.4 percent for personal income tax (up to 96 thousand 655 million), 8.7 percent for corporate tax (up to 23 thousand 592 million), 5.2 percent for VAT (up to 76 thousand 731 million), 6.4 percent for special taxes (up to 21,672 million), 37.9 percent for the transfer tax and documented legal acts, and 5.75 percent for contributions.

In the drop in prices The impact of the exemption from the payment of quotas is included for both workers in temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files and self-employed workers in cessation of activity.

Both, together with the temporary deterioration of the Work market, will mean a decrease in prices by 9,227 million, a situation that the government expects to rise in 2021, once the health emergency is overcome and given the transitory nature of the measures.

To this is added the cost of 17 thousand 894 million of unemployment benefits associated with ERTE.

In total, the Executive The budgetary impact of all the measures adopted amounts to 138 thousand 923 million.

Montero has ruled out tax increases to alleviate the decrease in public resources, since the recovery strategy is to protect the income of citizens so that consumption grows again as normality recovers.

For the same reason, it has also ruled out adjustments to public spending, such as an eventual freeze or drop in wages of public employees.

However, he said that the parliamentary processing of the taxes on certain digital services and on financial transactions, although it has considered that only digital could be in force before the end of the year, in the last quarter.

With information from EFE