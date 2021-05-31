Spain-Portugal and Netherlands-Germany in the semifinals

Jun 1, 2021 at 12:40 AM CEST

EFE

Of the four quarter-final matches, two were decided in extra time, one on penalties and another in the third minute of added regulation time.; all with definitive goals in the final minutes. Maximum equality that ends with the semifinals that they will play Spain versus Portugal Y Netherlands vs. Germany that will be played next Thursday.

SPAIN – CROATIA (2-1)

It had to be in the 110th minute of extra time, but Spain managed to certify their pass to the quarterfinals. A goal that he had in hand until in the last minute of added regulation time in which Luka Ivanusec made it 1-1 from the penalty spot overthrowing Spanish rule.

Those of Luis de la Fuente remade the blow, especially a Yeremy pine who wasted, with an empty door, the sentence in minute 85, and to the rhythm of Javi puado they took over the classification. His substitution was surprised, but the coach kept a bullet in the chamber that became two. To his goal at m.66 he added that of m.110 cutting the Croatian goalkeeper with cold blood to put the final 2-1.

NETHERLANDS – FRANCE (2-1)

Of doubles was the time slot at 18:00 CEST. The one of Myron boadu, a promising striker for AZ Alkmaar, knocked out the U21 European team with the highest market value, according to Transfermarkt, of the tournament with Eduardo Camavinga, Houssem Aouar, Dayot Upamecano as MVPs, but it didn’t serve them.

They already left bad feelings in the group stage and in the quarterfinals Upamecano’s great header could not make good in the 23rd minute. Boadu tied at m.50 taking advantage of an error in the positioning of the French defense and already in the The last moments of the game did the same in an action in which the Netherlands caught their backs on the defense.

DENMARK – GERMANY (2-2, 5-6 on penalties)

The eleven meters defined the winner of a quarter-final that ended with the revelation of the tournament, the Danish team led by the Spanish Albert capellas, outside. And that until the m.88 they were caressing the pass to the semifinals thanks to both their great promise, Wahidullah Faghir, on the first ball he touched after entering the field of play at m.66.

But Lukas nmecha, loaned to Belgian Anderlecht by Manchester City, achieved the equalizer that forced extra time with a shot that went to the squad despite shooting falling. Jonathan Burkardt It seemed to culminate the German comeback in the 100th minute, but Denmark was not going to say goodbye without a fight.

Captain Victor Nelsson scored 8 minutes later a maximum penalty indicated by the Spanish referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez and put the final 2-2, until penalties. Your partner in Copenhagen, Kistansen, missed the seventh penalty and Paul jaeckel He ended up giving Germany a pass to the semifinals with a definition to the left squad of the goal.

PORTUGAL – ITALY (5-3)

Heart attack match in Ljubljana. Dany Mota, Italian Monza striker, made it 2-0 with a double, the first from Chilean, after half an hour against, precisely, an Italy that just before the break warned that it was not going to give up Tommaso Pobega closed the gap to 2-1.

A fighting spirit that showed again after 3-1 in Gonçalo Ramos since two minutes later, at m.60, Gianluca scamacca he returned to place his own to a goal. And it arrived at m.88. Patrick Cutrone took advantage of a pass from the death of Riccardo sottil and sent the party to extra time.

Italy continued with its sent-off trend in the U21 European Championship and added its sixth red card in four games at m.91. Circumstance that gave wings to Portugal until 4-3 of Jot, Valladolid footballer, at m.109 after a good wall inside the area with Florentino. Could tie Cutrone with a shot at the near post a minute later, again, but the ball narrowly went wide. Francisco Conçeiçao he sentenced with the 5-3 in the last moments.