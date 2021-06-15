Spain – Poland: when does the national team play their next Eurocup match

In his second match for Euro 2021, The Spanish team will face Poland this Saturday in Seville from 9:00 p.m..

Will be the Cartuja Stadium in Andalusian lands the scene of the meeting between Spain and Poland, venue in which the other matches of group E will be played and also one for the round of 16, before 16,000 attendees.

Poland, the second test

The set of Luis Enrique will be measured against a team that wants to leave behind the bitter taste after the performance shown in the World Cup in Russia, a tournament in which they did not go to the group stage. For the same reason, it is that in the then coach Jerzy brzeczek, was replaced by the Portuguese Paulo Souza, who took office in January of this year.

Spain, for Souza the favorite card of this tournament, will face the main Polish star, Robert Lewandowski, who despite being 32 years old, was awarded ‘The Best’ last year and currently records 41 goals in the Bundesliga.

One of his promises

Just as experience is one of the strengths of this team, so is the youth of Kacper kozlowski, Pogon Szczecin midfielder only 17 years old, being the youngest of his team. It stands out for its technique and is called the ‘Polish Pogba’.