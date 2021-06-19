Spain – Poland: schedule, TV and where to watch the European Championship today live online

There is almost no margin of error for Spain, which recovers Sergio Busquets, much less for Poland or Robert Lewandowski, the greatest scorer of the course and the threat this Saturday for the Spanish team, in need of goals, triumphs and determination in the face of the pressure and concern that their only point so far for 0-0 against Sweden. A crossroads with only one game played by the boys of Luis Enrique Martínez, whose perspective on the last day invariably depends on the result of this Saturday. Although the victory is not essential to sustain their ambition to reach the eighth, it is essential for their claim to be first in the group.

Schedule: what time is Spain-Poland?

The match Spain-Poland of the group stage of the Eurocup takes place this Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9:00 p.m.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Spain-Poland?

The match Spain-Poland of the group stage of the Eurocup can be followed live on Telecinco. Mediaset has the rights to the competition and will give the entire competition through its two main channels.

Internet: how to follow Spain-Poland online?

The clash between Spain Y Poland It can also be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute.

