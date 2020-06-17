Spain has been inspired by the positive examples of rescue plans for the automobile industry in France and Germany, as the budget for electric vehicles has risen from € 65 million to € 100 million. However, 250 million euros go to incentives for the purchase of polluting vehicles with an internal combustion engine.

In this way, the environmental group Transport & Environment has not welcomed the granting of aid to automobiles with carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of up to 120 grams per kilometer traveled. A parameter that includes some SUVs that are, in his opinion, “the second largest contributor to the global increase in CO2 emissions.”

The plan proposes an incentive ranging from 4,000 to 6,500 euros to replace a car 10 years old or older with a new and electric one whose value does not exceed 45,000 euros. In addition, it allocates 2,190 million euros to investments in future technologies. However, there are no requirements that this amount be invested in clean technology, such as battery production, charging points for electric vehicles or renewable hydrogen. It also promises to deploy 50,000 charging points by 2023, and announces a greener automotive tax regime.

Cars with CO2 emissions of up to 120g per km traveled (NEDC) can still access incentives of up to 1,000 euros. Those cars include SUVs that emit up to a fifth more CO2 emissions than comparable compacts and are the second largest contributor to the global increase in CO2 emissions.

“Given that automakers have to meet the EU’s CO2 target of 95 grams per kilometer or pay heavy fines, there has never been a worse time to give public subsidies to outdated and polluting technologies,” T&E has criticized. It has suggested that the Spanish government eliminate this measure, as well as support for the sale of natural gas models.

“The Spanish recovery plan rightly prioritizes emission-free mobility with millions to help consumers buy electric cars and billions for the industry to invest in value chains around electric mobility, and requalification of the sector But it does not follow the steps of Germany’s ecological rescue plan and allows a subsidy for polluting SUVs, a subsidy that must be eliminated, “said the T&E spokesperson, Isabell Büschel.

The plan also allows purchase aids for compressed natural gas (CNG) cars and trucks, treating them as a ‘clean’ technology. But fossil gas in transportation emits significant levels of air pollutants that are harmful to human health and are as damaging to the climate as the use of gasoline or diesel.

The latest scientific data has discredited claims that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cars do not pollute the air with toxic particles. This is what emerges from a report published by the European federation Transport & Environment, which includes Ecodes and Ecologists in Action.

For Buschel “The gas industry convinced legislators that CNG vehicles were the solution to our air quality problems, but in reality they are anything but low-emission vehicles.”

“They spew out toxic particles like any other fossil fuel engine and should be banned in the low-emission areas of our cities. Spain’s commitment to carbon neutrality erodes any justification for maintaining both tax incentives and purchase incentives, “he noted.

For his part, Monica Vidal, director of public policies and climate governance at Ecodes, has clarified that “Gas cars and other CNG vehicles have no benefits for the climate and pollute the air we breathe. Governments must focus on emission-free transportation and stop spending public money on gas infrastructure and tax exemptions for fossil gas. ”

For Nuria Blázquez, transport coordinator of Ecologistas en Acción, “this evidence also shows the need to change the DGT labels, since a polluting car cannot be classified as ECO”.