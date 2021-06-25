Spain plays it against Russia in La Fonteta

06/25/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

Spain is playing a lot this Saturday against Russia at La Fonteta (15.00) after the painful defeat against Serbia that separated them from the fight for the medals.

Now the goal is finish among the first six in this Eurobasket, which gives the right to participate in the previous World Cup in Australia 2022. A ticket for the Lucas Mondelo ensemble that is currently in the air. It is necessary to win this Saturday.

For Spain it would be very hard to be left out of the world event next year, after having achieved no less than bronze in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups and silver in 2014.

The Spanish set He has not missed a World Cup in Malaysia 90, which is why he has no less than seven championships in a row in which it has always remained among the eight best in the world.

Day to be brave

The coach of the Spanish National Team, Lucas Mondelo, declared that the team will take this Saturday’s game against Russia, “as if it were playing for medals”.

For Mondelo “the mentality is the same and the difficulty is similar “and that is why this Saturday is” a day to be brave and to be very hard behind. ”

In these two days of rest, the group has worked to get up emotionally and to make clear the idea that “it only matters to win” and get the place for the World Cup.