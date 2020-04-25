Daily tests for coronavirus. Only two people at the gym at a time. Players wearing the uniform to train at home. These are just some of the protocols that La Liga, organizer of Spain’s two main football leagues, considers necessary to allow even training before the games start again, with a new date scheduled for June. In Spain, like almost every other country in the world, matches were suspended weeks ago amid efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The guidelines are in a confidential 23-page document reviewed by The New York Times. They provide information on the details of what is needed to restart major sports competitions without compromising the health of athletes or the general population.

The measures being formulated seem more like those needed for a medical facility than for the training of a football team. But the league seems to leave nothing to chance. In addition to the ubiquitous odor of disinfectant and the sight of individuals in personal protective equipment, there will also be a strict list of people allowed at any time and strict protocols.

The attempt to return to the field is motivated by commercial reasons, as well as by sporting merit. The La Liga president said that canceling the season would represent a financial catastrophe, which he estimated would cost teams in Spain’s top division up to 1 billion euros (more than $ 1 billion).

Spain was one of the countries hardest hit during the crisis. On Thursday, the record of more than 213,000 confirmed cases made it the second country in number of cases worldwide, behind only the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths in Spain – more than 22,000 – is higher than any other country, with the exception of the United States and Italy.

With that in mind, the league plans to restart games without spectators in June. To reach this decision, he consulted experts to develop a one-month training protocol divided into four stages. Two days before the start of the new regime, all players, coaches and any employee deemed necessary to have contact with them will be tested both to find out if they are infected with covid-19 and to detect immunity to the virus.

Testing will continue throughout the month with players being tested in their cars before being allowed to enter the training facility. A positive test at any time would force the player to isolate himself at home until he is no longer contagious. His teammates would also be sent home and tested again before being allowed to return to the fields.

Taken as a whole, the guidelines show that tightrope sports competitions are moving forward while planning a comeback in the era of social detachment. Everything has been planned to limit contact, something that hinders many athletes used to the daily ritual of being part of a team.

In the first phase of the training program, they can find very few people. Players are expected to arrive at training centers at different intervals. They must wear gloves and masks until they start training. During this initial phase, only six players would be allowed into the training area at a time.

Clubs have been advised to plan drills that require the minimum amount of equipment possible, with a maximum of two players allowed in the gym at the same time, and the equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Group training will only be allowed to a limited extent, at the beginning, with a maximum of eight players training together. These eight will not be able to mix with any of the other players, whether on the field or in the dining areas. During the final training period, players are expected to stay in the club’s concentrations, which will be operated by a minimal team. For example, only a cook, an equipment assistant and a laundry professional will be allowed on site. The coach may have a maximum of three assistants and three physical therapists.

The clinical and austere nature of La Liga’s recovery also extends to downtime. When not training, players must return to their rooms and have no contact with any teammates. Those who choose to stay at home are advised not to leave at any time, unless they are driving to the training ground, which should always be done in the same car.

Health professionals from various La Liga teams contributed to the creation of the protocol. It was prepared jointly by league and Real Sociedad, Granada and Osasuna officials and reviewed by doctors from four other teams, including Atlético de Madrid and Seville.

A separate protocol for games behind closed doors is currently being studied. The German Bundesliga chief executive, who appears to be the first of Europe’s top leagues to start over, projected 240 people in each match, including players, coaches and broadcast professionals.

