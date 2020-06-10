Pau Donés, vocalist of the group Jarabe de Palo and responsible for hits like “La flaca”, “Depende” or “Bonito”, died on Tuesday June 9 at the age of 53 at his home in Bagergue, a town located in the Spanish province of Lleida , as a result of cancer diagnosed in 2015.

The news of his death mourned the music industry and all of Spain. Different personalities mourned the death of Donés with heartfelt messages on social networks, where they highlighted the artist’s good heart.

In addition, Spanish media have paid tribute to the renowned interpreter with the covers of their printed editions. Media such as La Vanguardia, the Catalan edition of El Periódico and the newspaper Ara devoted an entire page to report on the departure of Pau Donés.

“Pau Donés 1966 – 2020. Both music ends at the end (Pau Donés 1966 – 2020. With music to the end)”He titled the print edition of the newspaper Ara.

“Adeu, Pau. The author of ‘La Flaca’ mor després d’un long fight against cancer (Goodbye, Pau. The author of ‘La Flaca’ dies after a long fight against cancer) ”, wrote The Newspaper.

“Pau Donés, vitalist until the end”, cited the prestigious newspaper La Vanguardia. “For a kiss from Pau Donés. The singer of Jarabe de Palo dies at the age of 53 after a long fight against cancer ”, reported La Razón.

“Emotional goodbye from the world of music to Pau Donés, the creator of Jarabe de Palo”, ABC quoted.

“The singer Pau Donés dies of cancer at the age of 53”, reported El País.

“The leader of Jarabe de Palo dies at 53 after seeing his latest album published”, pointed out El Mundo.

Pau Donés He is the author of some of the great successes of Spanish music in recent decades, such as “La flaca”, “Depende”, “Humo”, “Grita” or “Bonito”, among other subjects, which he has captured in a dozen of albums published.

In his role as a composer, he wrote songs that were sung by Celia Cruz (“Two days in life”), Ricky Martin (“Change the skin”), Alanis Morisette (“Everything”) or that he played as a duo, with Leiva (“Neighbor” ”) And Crissie Hynde (“ Cry ”).

