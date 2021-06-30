Spain passes clean cards to the quarterfinals and would make it to the semifinals

06/30/2021

On at 07:47 CEST

The pass to the quarterfinals of the Spanish team also has another very positive consequence for the Spanish team of Luis Enrique. And it is none other than the Red will arrive clean to Friday’s appointment of the quarterfinals and will also do so, like the rest of the teams, in the case of reaching the semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

The explanation is very simple. Four were the players who arrived yesterday in Copenhagen being warned. They are Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pau Torres and Rodrigo. If he had seen the second yellow in yesterday’s match, it would have been the second, missing the momentous event on Friday in Saint Petersburg.

Let’s not forget that, as we already told in the SPORT newspaper on June 9, the cycle of cards that UEFA and the European Championship have set for this tournament is in two warnings. But what is even more important is that the four players of the national team no longer have the status of warned and they will be able to take the field without any fear of seeing a yellow card that will deprive them of being able to be in the event of a hypothetical semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Because, as we also tell you in this newspaper, from the semifinals all the players will start from scratch. That is to say that, in the event that these four players see that yellow, it will not entail a penalty match. But it will not be counted as a warning in the event that the rest of the players of the Spanish team saw a yellow card. All will go clean to the semifinals. There is only one exception and it happens because the player was sent off. Either by double yellow or by direct red card.

This situation of reaching the semifinals clean also means that all players will have options to play the final since they will never add the two cautions required by the card cycle regulations. There are only two situations where a player can miss the Euro Cup final. In case of seeing double yellow or red card in the dispute of the semifinal. What carries a penalty match.