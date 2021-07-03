Spain overwhelms Iran in their first preparatory match for the Olympic Games (88-61)

Debut with mixed feelings achieved by the Spanish Basketball Team in his first match to prepare for the Olympics. Sergio Scariolo’s team has beaten Iran for a result of 88-61, and after giving minutes to the 18 players on the ‘pre-list’ (only 12 of them will be in the final for the Olympics).

Spain has come out with one of its possible starting five for the Games, made up of Ricky Rubio, Victor Claver, Rudy Fernández, Juancho Hernangómez and Marc Gasol. In the first part, the National Team has failed to fuel either in attack or defense. From the second half, a very plugged Darío Brizuela has not given any kind of option to the Asians.