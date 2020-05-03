The Spaniards will be “forced” to wear a protective mask on public transport starting Monday to prevent a new outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, which coincides with the progressive lack of confinement, announced the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this Saturday (02.05 .2020).

Until now, the Spanish authorities have only considered that the use of this protection was “highly recommended”.

According to Sánchez, the Spanish executive will distribute 6 million masks on Monday at the entrances of the country’s train, metro and bus stations.

In addition, another 7 million will be distributed to municipalities and regions and 1.5 million to organizations such as the Red Cross for distribution.

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, with more than 25,000 deaths, began a progressive and prudent lack of confidence this weekend. Since March 14, the country has lived under severe restrictions to curb infections.

Since last Sunday, for example, children under 14 years old can go out for a walk accompanied by an adult. And starting this Saturday, all Spaniards can go out with restrictions on walking or playing sports.

Until now, the Spaniards could only leave their home to go to work in the event that teleworking was not possible, buy food, go to the pharmacy, the doctor or take short walks with the dogs.

The country’s lack of confinement will enter its first phase on May 11. The shops, excluding the shopping centers, will be able to open, as well as the terraces of the restaurants and bars, but with strict conditions.

rrr (afp / efe)