Spain has ordered the imposition of a two-week quarantine on all newly arrived travelers from abroad in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, now that the country has emerged from isolation, a measure that will harm an already shaken tourist industry. by the epidemic.

Customers in supermarket in Madrid 04/25/2020 REUTERS / Susana Vera

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that the daily number of deaths, which on Monday was 123, the lowest mark in seven weeks, rose to 176 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,920 – but the number of cases diagnosed only increased by 594 from Monday to Tuesday and stood at 228,020, the smallest daily increase in about two months.

The emergency health coordinator, Fernando Simón, said that now that Spain has managed to control the outbreak and is relaxing restrictions on internal circulation, it is time to control people arriving from other countries.

“In many countries the transmission will continue, the biggest risk will be the import of cases. We would go back to the situation we had in February. We have to make prevention efforts until other countries reach the level of control that we have achieved.”

An official decree published on Tuesday said that newly arrived travelers will have to be isolated and will only be able to go out to buy food, visit health centers or in “needy situations”.

Before the new rules, travelers from abroad had to respect general restrictions, which kept people essentially confined at home.

Quarantine will be imposed on all persons arriving in Spain between May 15 and at least May 24, when the state of emergency must end.

The decree can be extended along with possible renewals of the state of emergency. Spain, which is emerging from one of Europe’s most stringent coronavirus isolations, has already renewed restrictions four times since mid-March.

An extension of the decree would seriously harm the Spanish tourist industry, which represents about 12% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

About 80 million tourists visit the country every year, enjoying a variety of attractions ranging from seaside resort holidays to exploring historic cities like Toledo and Granada.

A quarantine maintained during the summer will have serious consequences for Spanish tourism. The shares of companies linked to the sector plunged on Tuesday morning.

