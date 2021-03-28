Spain once again loses the confidence of large investors after a year of pandemic crisis

Related news

The doubts about the solvency of the recovery They weigh again on Spain, one of the economies hardest hit by the health emergency situation. The big investors once again withdraw their favor to the country just when a year of pandemic crisis has passed and its notable tourism sector goes out of business again at Easter.

The problems that authorities around the world are encountering to contain the advance of the already prolonged third wave of infections by Covid-19 have been translated in recent weeks into more and more measures to restrict mobility and trade. A situation that threatens to burst the comeback forecasts that the Government and other domestic and international institutions had been managing.

Faced with this scenario, alerts have jumped again among large investors. After three months recommending overweight Spain in portfolios, now the majority are opting for to underweight positions this side of the Pyrenees again. Specifically, around 2.5% net of professionals in the sector opted for this caution.

Gap with Italy

This is pointed out by the latest edition of the Bank of America Fund Manager Survey published a few days ago. This analysis is considered in the global financial industry as one of the best investor sentiment thermometers in strong hands on the market. And it is based on the criteria of more than 200 professionals in the sector responsible for portfolios for more than 530,000 million euros.

Although the percentage of those who aim to quarantine the enthusiasm displayed towards Spain in recent months may seem testimonial, it is not the case when compared to the 25% net that at this point in 2021 advises to increase weight in Italy. The other largest among the European economies hardest hit by the coronavirus in both health and economics now enjoys its best perception by the industry since January 2016.

Goodbye to the ‘vaccine effect’

Once again, the comparison with Spain is illuminating. The rate of those who advise to underweight the investment in the country returns to levels of the beginning of November, before the first vaccines began to request authorization of health supervisors. In other words, the harshness of the third wave and the limitations associated with its containment have completely blown away three months of excitement about the arrival of antigens.

As if that were not enough, the recent evolution of the data of the study of the American investment bank reflects that it is not a sudden escape like the one that happened a year ago. If in January a net 14% of the large fund managers advised increasing investment in Spain, a month later the rate fell to around 5.5%, as reflected in the attached table to which Invertia has had access.

Evolution of investor sentiment towards Spain in the last year. BofA

This progressive decline in confidence about Spain’s ability to sign up for economic recovery It has led the country to now have a lower grade than neighbors such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the aforementioned Italy. Among the large economies in the Eurozone, only the Netherlands – with a net 12% underweight recommendation – currently enjoys the worst perception when it is one year since the then known as the Wuhan virus crossed the borders of China.

In case after this comparison by geographies there were doubts about the negative signal towards SpainIt is enough to observe the perception of large investors towards the strategies that promised to accelerate the inflow of capital into the national market. Among others, the preference of strong hands for small capitalization companies with a strong cyclical component.

Thus, a net 52% of professionals in the sector currently consider that value values ​​will outperform those with a growth profile in the next 12 months. A level that, in addition, represents the highest percentage in the history of the study, which goes back beyond the last two decades.

The most recent evolution of the market confirms this change in perception towards Spain. While various Wall Street indices and some European indices such as the German DAX continue to hit all-time highsIn recent weeks, the Ibex 35 has lost a good part of the ground it has regained since the beginning of the year. So much so that at the end of March it is practically at the same levels at which it opened the month.

Far from the ‘Rajoy era’

Despite the fact that the final GDP data published this Friday slightly eased the most catastrophic forecasts that had been drawn, the prevailing uncertainty about the rate of economic recovery continues to weigh heavily. And more especially in the sectors most exposed to immunization of the population, such as tourism, which represents about 12% of the Spanish economy.

In any case, Spain has not yet achieved recover the investment appetite that it enjoyed before Pedro Sánchez assumed the Presidency of the Government nor in full enthusiasm for the arrival of vaccines. In May 2018, when Rajoy managed to carry out the General State Budgets in force until just a few months ago, the advice to overweight the Spanish market reached 29% net.

Regulatory uncertainty

Since then, the best record for the national market was reached in January 2019, when favorable recommendations to invest in the country reached 17% net. Then, as recognized by several firms consulted by this portal, various of the economic measures adopted or planned by the coalition government PSOE – Unidas Podemos have continued to take their toll on any upswing in optimism towards Spain.

Among other reasons, managers point to initiatives as disparate as the introduction of the ‘Tobin tax’ on a large group of Spanish actions, the reform in the supervision of the sicavs, the limitation of tax benefits to Socimis and the private pension plans.

And that without forgetting the objective of establishing a greater control over the real estate market. Furthermore, the threat, not yet discounted, that the latest move by Germany’s Constitutional Court will delay the long-awaited European Next Generation reconstruction funds.