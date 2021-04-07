Spain, on the brink of water collapse due to avocado cultivation

This Tuesday, Cuatro broadcast In the crosshairs. The research format focused on some of the food products that have become the most fashionable in recent years with the rise of habits and healthy cooking, studying the cultivation of quinoa or avocado, whose environmental impact worries many researchers.

As the program showed, Spain is already the eighth in avocado production worldwide, and the first in Europe. It is being the salvation of national agriculture, generating 100 million euros in annual benefits. However, the country of origin of the avocado is Mexico, and it is there, in the Dominican Republic and in Mexico where the highest production is carried out.

These countries have a much rainier and more humid climate than that of Spain, a dry country. The program moved to Malaga, where they said that avocado is sold to triple the price of tomato. They also talked about the benefits of avocado, of which its vitamins and moisturizing properties stand out.

Each kilo of avocado needs 600 liters of water, which makes innovation in its cultivation urgent in Spain. Thus, the program, directed by Verónica Dulanto, spoke with a farmer who explained how he had invested his money to adapt your grounds to the avocado cultivation.

“We have a reservoir, photovoltaic energy, we generate organic matter in the soil, we control pruning so that soil moisture is conserved …” said Jesús, who had spent more than 150,000 euros in it. Although they say that it is profitable, the so-called green gold could end up drying up the fields of southern Spain: “The farmers themselves will be harmed,” predicted an expert.