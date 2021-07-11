Spain, on everyone’s lips: media, experts and governments see it as the great focus of the virus

Spain, Spain, Spain … Our country has been on everyone’s lips this week as Covid-19 cases are on the rise and it is shaping up to be the major focus of the virus in Europe. Reports from international investment firms, foreign media and different governments these days they put Spain ‘in the pillory’ while the incidence continues to rise, with special forcefulness among twentysomethings.

Experts emphasize the possibility of another lost summer in terms of tourism and impact that this will have especially on the economic recovery of the countries of the South of the Old Continent, among which is Spain. In recent reports it is common to find specific references to what is happening here, with specific allusions, for example, to the situation in Catalonia, where on Friday 8,400 infections were announced in the last 24 hours, ten times more than 15 days ago.

The situation has been noticed in the form of sharp falls in the stock market that, although they have affected the whole of Europe, it is true that have been higher in Spain and Italy, countries highly dependent on tourism. As if this were not enough, fear of the spread of the Covid Delta variant has led investors to bet on safer options, such as bonds, sinking long-term bond yields. This has particularly penalized banks -the fall in long-term interest rates and the flattening of the yield curve play very against their interests, by pushing their margins down- delving into those cuts in the Ibex, where financial institutions have a great specific weight.

‘FINANCIAL TIMES’ RETURNS TO THE LOAD

As has happened on other occasions, ‘Financial Times’ has returned to focus on Spain for the worse. The British newspaper had this week on the front page that, according to its own investigation, the Delta variant of Covid-19 and an increase in infections among the youngest under 30 years of age and not vaccinated, They have catapulted the coronavirus rate in our country to the highest in continental Europe.

There is currently a “race” between vaccination and new strains, and it remains to be seen who will end up ‘winning’

The British media, based on random samples taken by the Spanish authorities, indicates that the Delta variant, more infectious, now represents about 30% of all cases and will become the dominant around July 17.

The UK Government, however, gave Spain joy at the end of the week by deciding abolish the quarantine on the return to England of countries on the amber list risk due to Covid, among which we are. This will be the case for people fully vaccinated against the disease as of July 19.

THE ‘VETOS’ TO THE SPANISH

And while the British Government announced good news for the Spanish tourism sector, France has asked its citizens who avoid traveling to Spain (and Portugal) on vacation.

“Those who have not yet booked, avoid Portugal and Spain in their destinations,” said the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, who said that “it is a council of prudence, a recommendation that I insist on.

Germany, for its part, on Friday included all of Spain in its list of risk regions for Covid, after having previously done the same with Catalonia and Cantabria. This designation means that those who return home from Spain must present a negative test to avoid serving a quarantine.

For its part, the Spanish Government has requested do not raise “alarms” about travel to Spain because vaccination is accelerating and there is no hospital pressure despite the increase in the cumulative incidence.

THE RACE”

Experts explain that it is currently living a “race” between vaccination and new strains, and it remains to be seen who will end up ‘winning’.

“So far, mutations appear to occur slowly enough that existing vaccines remain effective while pharmaceutical companies develop next-generation vaccines. However, the key risk of emerging new variants for which current vaccines are not effective still needs to be monitored“They acknowledge from Berenberg.” If restrictions are necessary for a time until the vaccines can catch up with the evolution of the virus, economic recovery would be interrupted in the areas most affected by these restrictions“, they warn.