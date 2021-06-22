Spain of the Eurocopa 2020: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/22/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Wednesday, Slovakia Y Spain they will dispute their confrontation for the last date of the group stage of Euro 2020, after which it will be defined which teams will advance to the knockout stages of the continental tournament.

A) Yes, Luis Enrique’s selection comes after a draw with Sweden (0-0) and a draw with Poland (1-1), ranking third in Group E with 2 points. Instead, the combined of Stefan Tarkovic ranks second in the division after beating Poland (2-1) and to fall to Sweden (1-0), so the two teams could qualify directly for the next instance of the competition. respect, only direct conquest is useful in order to automatically access the direct elimination phase. In case of a tie, there would still be possibilities to advance thanks to the rule that allows the pass of the best four third parties, but only the sum of three points would irremovably guarantee his place in the second round.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SLOVAKIA – SPAIN OF THE EURO CUP ON TV

The match between Slovakia Y Spain of the Matchday 3 of the group stage of Euro 2020 will take place this Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. and the confrontation will be broadcast in Spain thanks to Mitele Plus Y Telecinco.