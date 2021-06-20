National teams



Spain, not so fast! Lewandowski converted the tie: watch the goals



Vanessa Diaz Piedrahita June 19, 2021, 03:59 pm

In Seville Spain and Poland faced each other, in another of the attractive duels of date 2 in Eurocopa.

At the end of the first half, the Spanish team led by Luis Enrique, surpassed Poland by the slightest difference, in the second day of the group stage at Euro 2020. Álvaro Morata’s score came at 26 minutes, after a great pass Gerard Moreno leaked.

However, very early in the second half, Robert Lewandowski appeared to make it 1-1. The Spanish had a good chance to get back on the scoreboard, but Gerard Moreno squandered a penalty. In the end, they sealed a draw that did not make the local team very happy.

Group E was led by Sweden with 4 points, escorted by Slovakia with 3. Spain added their second draw and Poland the first point in the European Championship. The two favorites close the standings.

Minute 26. Goal by Morata, qualification by Moreno. Spain 1-0 Poland.

Min 56. Lewandowski goal, header after the center of Kamil Jóźwiak. Spain 1-1 Poland.