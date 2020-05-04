Good Morning. Today I am writing to you about contact tracking. It is the great unknown of the de-escalation, because many experts stress its importance but it is not clear that Spain is prepared to do it.

🔎 1. Tracking matters

Against this virus there are different weapons. The best is to get a vaccine that immunizes us, but while that comes we only have two alternatives, a crude and a virtuous one. The gross is to confine ourselves, which we know works but has a huge cost. The virtuous one is the sophisticated testing, tracing and isolation strategies.

The experience of a handful of countries says that it is possible to do it, but all the others remind us that it is very difficult. With Spain, at the moment, I see no reason to be optimistic.

Tracking is about looking for infected. When a case is detected we want all your contacts to be located to test them, ask them to isolate themselves and follow up on them. It’s something that experts like Adam Kucharski consider fundamental: “If we don’t trace, the epidemic will probably continue.” This task is even more important to stop a silent virus like this one. It is its worst characteristic: half of the infections occur from people who still do not have symptoms (I, II, III). If you want to stop the infections you have to go ahead and find possible infected who are healthy.

Examples to follow are countries such as Taiwan or South Korea (I, II), but also Iceland or Germany. The latter, as Bill Gates recently explained, is perhaps the easiest to imitate: “It requires interviewing everyone who tests positive and using databases to make sure all your contacts are followed.”

Another image of the SARS-CoV-2 NIAID coronavirus

🧪 2. Spain does not have the necessary army

Tracking is not a super sophisticated job, but it requires coordination and an army of trackers that Spain does not seem to have. Under normal conditions, the task would correspond to the Public Health services of the communities that, coordinated with the National Center for Epidemiology, form the epidemiological surveillance network. But these services only add up to 500 active professionals and it is estimated that Spain would need several thousand. The ability to track was overcome in March and sources in various communities assure me that it remains the same: stop.

The question is obvious: what is the plan for de-escalation? The answer will depend on each autonomous community. In many it is said that two legs will take center stage – the Primary Care network and Preventive services in hospitals – but details are barely circulating and deadlines are running out.

In Primary Care, cases are followed at home and questions are asked about those living together. But that is not a trace. It does not imply a registration, the source of exposure is not sought, etc. And in hospitals they have had enough work treating a barrage of sick people. Often cases that do not enter, even if they are suspected of Covid, are neither tested nor recorded. Let’s not say take note of your contacts.

One solution is to provide resources to Primary Care: “It seems to me key that you have access to the PCR tests (and antibodies) in the office for rapid detection and isolation. And also that they begin to trace close contacts, at least cohabitants, ”as Ignacio Rosell, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, and a member of the Committee of Experts of Castilla y León, explained to me.

🕸 3. Data, data, data

But there will still be unknowns. “No one has trained us to follow up on contacts. And how is that compatible with attending to everything that is not Covid-19? ”Aser García Rada, a pediatrician in Primary Care, explained to me. It’s also unclear who will track contacts in places like work.

One possibility is that the tracking is done by different services (Primary, Labor and Preventive Care) and that it ends up in a single database. Public Health would be in charge of debugging it and adding depth, as it often does. But the scale would still be of a new dimension. “There must be a large computer and resource connection for all that information to reach Public Health and have rapid epidemiological indicators that allow monitoring the situation,” says Rosell.

It will be a data management challenge, which is being improved. In several communities data intake continues to be done with excel sheets. And it is not clear if that is enough to beat an epidemic that is moving at the ruthless pace that we already know.

Level of social activity and rate of the virus in four countries (see more).

➕ 4. To know more

Today’s article has two previous parts (this and this). In addition, each day we update five pieces with the fundamental data of the coronavirus in Spain and around the world (with Daniele Grasso and Borja Andrino). The first two are recent and I think they are very useful:

PA EL PAÍS has just launched its digital subscription: you can have full access for 10 euros per month. It is not necessary to read the articles above, which will remain open for the duration of the crisis, but I want to encourage you to subscribe to the newspaper. There are several reasons to read the press, but I always highlight a handicapped one: they entertain. I read them because it amuses me to discuss, try to understand and surprise me. And that’s what I try to offer when I’m the one writing.



Can you help us spread this newsletter? You can forward it to friends and acquaintances, or better: tell them to sign up to receive it in their email. You can write to me at kllaneras@elpais.es, although these days my mailbox is saturated and I answer late 📬.

.