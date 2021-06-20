Spain, near the abyss

06/19/2021

On 06/20/2021 at 00:31 CEST

Spain already feels the vertigo of failure. Two games, two draws and one obligation: win the next game against Slovakia so as not to do the impossible. Spain lives on the wire. The selection is installed in the thinking room. In ruminating and turning over missed occasions and mistakes. In the one to put itself in the worst. In the real possibility, with only two points, to go home at the first change.

It’s official: Spain has a problem with the goal in this European Championship. It costs him a world to score and it is not only a matter of Álvaro Morata. The striker is haunted by a reputation as a volatile footballer. To be a striker who needs everything to play in his favor to enjoy football. Also of being a striker of streaks.

The label of a fragile player has accompanied him for years, despite having had the courage to admit that he had been close to a depression or to make a difference in teams like Madrid or Juventus. Also with the selection, where he already accumulates 20 goals in 42 games played, the player who has needed the fewest encounters to reach that figure since Villa with La Roja. The last goal yesterday against Poland with a lot of background noise. Again under suspicion and suspense, because the goal was initially disallowed for offside.

Morata celebrated the delayed goal, but remembered Luis Enrique, the same one who said that “Morata and ten more against Poland & rdquor;. The same one who, with Gerard Moreno in the eleven, maintained confidence in the Juve player. But Morata was more Morata than ever. And the initial goal was followed by several missed occasions that will fuel the debate in the coming days.

Spain not only had a goal problem against Poland. The selection also lacked a game, and unlike the debut, he did not run over a rival who knew how to defend himself. Luis Enrique’s men lacked rhythm to attack. It was not a selection that overwhelmed its rival neither by intensity nor by its rhythm of the ball. The Asturian only introduced a change in the team. Ferran Torres fell and Gerard Moreno entered, the player that everyone was asking for.

The Villarreal forward had good minutes but also caught the lack of precision in the shot. Spain again crashed into a wall, but above all with its manifest inability to be forceful.

Moreno had the chance to overtake Spain again. But at 1-1 he missed a maximum penalty. The Spanish bench could not believe it. The play was a little thriller. First, because the referee did not see Gerard Moreno’s ankle stomp in the area. And then because, once the VAR intervened and the penalty was awarded, Spain missed two very clear goal situations. First Gerard, who sent the ball to the post for wanting to adjust the shot too much. And then Morata, who found the ball on top after the rebound and did not hit the ball well.

It was one of the images of a frustrated team, which left La Cartuja installed in doubt and regretting the state of the lawn. “We are screwed & rdquor ;, acknowledged Jordi Alba, who insisted on the need to believe in themselves to carry out this European Championship. “Soccer owes us a & rdquor ;, added Rodri.

This is how uphill the matter is for Spain. Playing a final against Slovakia in the third game of the group stage. Not in the worst forecasts was Spain expected to be so close to the abyss at this point in the championship.