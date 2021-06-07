Spain national team: Sergio Busquets tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Euro 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to do his thing in the different teams worldwide, after the Spanish team announced that midfielder Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19.

Through a statement, the medical team of the Spanish National Team released the results of the PCR tests carried out to the squad and technical body concentrated for their participation in Euro 2021, revealing a positive for coronavirus.

“The RFEF regrets to inform that its captain Sergio Busquets has given a positive result in the last PCR test that has been carried out this morning in the concentration of the national team in Las Rozas. The rest of the members of the concentration have all been negative” .

“The Federation’s medical services have adopted all the necessary measures in a case of these characteristics in accordance with the protocols established by both the Ministry of Health and UEFA, so that the footballer has abandoned the concentration in a medicalized vehicle.”

“Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the national team and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation of the European”.

“The appropriate sports measures will be evaluated soon depending on the evolution of the captain of the national team. Regarding the second friendly match against Lithuania, it will be carried out under the direction of Luis De la Fuente and with members of the Under 21 team”, the statement says.