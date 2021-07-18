Spain mourns the departure of Pilar Bardem, mother-in-law of Penelope Cruz | AP

An unfortunate departure has shocked show business, Pilar Bardem, actor’s mother Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz’s mother-in-law has left after struggling with what appeared to be a chronic illness.

It also transpired, she was very close to her daughter-in-law, Penelope Cruz, Pilar, gave her last breath at the Ruber clinic in Madrid, as indicated by Semana magazine, it was the same media that has confirmed the fate of her remains, which will be cremated. this Sunday July 18 at “El Escorial” in San Lorenzo.

It was in 2010 when it became public that the actor from “Biutiful”, Javier Bardem and the actress from “Volver”, Penelope CruzThey went out, to which Pilar Bardem showed satisfaction that her son and the Spanish actress, now 47 years old, had a relationship: “I am very happy that they are dating, I point out, at that time.”

Pilar Bardem, left on July 17 at the age of 82, his unexpected goodbye came then a fight against the complications derived from the condition pulmonary that he suffered, as has been confirmed in various media.

You may be interested in Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make a large donation due to the coronavirus

Famous like Antonio Banderas, and many other members of the artistic, cultural and political community in Spain, have turned to say goodbye to “the woman who will shine for decades with her own light in the world of entertainment,” they commented.

Pilar, mother of Carlos, Mónica and the Oscar winner Javier Bardem, husband of Penélope Cruz Sánchez (also interpreter of “Vicky Cristina Barcelona“) leaves a great legacy and many memories in the world of acting after having participated for five decades in 80 films, 43 plays and 31 television series.

Her career earned her a Goya as the “Best supporting performer” in “No one will speak of us when there is mu3rt0”.

The relatives of the legendary actress, who dedicated a lifetime to acting, issued a statement on social networks announcing the news that despite the sadness, there was the consolation that the famous left in the midst of great peace.

We want to share the news that our mother, our example, has left. She has gone in peace, without suffering, surrounded by the love of her loved ones, her children, Carlos, Mónica and Javier, have written in the note. The interpreter was admitted to the clinic, Ruber, in Madrid, due to a kidney infection, they confirmed.

You may be interested Alfonso Zayas, Mexican actor at 80, loses his life

They also thanked all the samples that they have received so far on social networks from the Spanish community, after this great loss.

We know of the affection and admiration that many people felt for her, inside and outside of Spain, for the actress and the fighter and always supportive person that she was. We appreciate with all our hearts that love for our mother. The family wants their farewell to be in the strictest privacy.

It is expected that in the next few hours the whole family will get together to say goodbye to what is considered “one of the best actresses the country has had.” Today all of Spain mourns the loss of one of its greatest artists.

María del Pilar Bardem Muñoz, came from a family of actors and film directors, sister of Juan Antonio Bardem and mother of one of the great actors in Spain who will star alongside Julia Roberts in films such as “Amar, comer y rezar”. She was born in Seville and was the mother of three talented children.

She was distinguished with the Goya Awards, as well as a Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts in 2008.

Following the news of his departure, the prominent figure has been fired with honors by various personalities

#PilarBardem leaves us and Spanish cinema and theater lose a great actress. My heart, with your family in these difficult times. A big hug for Carlos, Mónica and Javier, wrote Antonio Banderas, in a message on Twitter.

In some wonderful way she was the mother of all of us who dedicate ourselves to this worthy office. My condolences to the whole family. #PilarBardem, wrote Oscar Jaenada, an actor who participated in Luis Miguel’s series.

It may interest you. Does Tom Cruise debut new love? She is his beautiful companion

These among other exhibitions remembered and dismissed the great legacy and career of one of the great illustrious of the show in Spain. Rest in peace.