Spain meets Denmark without masks and with free tests

06/27/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Copenhagen (Special Envoy)

“The mask can now be removed.” This was the surprising welcome phrase to Denmark for the Spanish expedition as soon as he set foot in Copenhagen. Although in Spain it is already allowed to be in open spaces without having to cover your mouth and nose, in Denmark it should only be used in public transport.

Namely, It is not necessary to use it in a compulsory way or to buy bread, enter a restaurant or be at the reception of a hotel. The country is in such an advanced phase of the fight against Covid-19 that normality is practically total.

The reasons for the success of Danish politics can be seen from the moment you land. At the airport itself there are signs with arrows on the ground that refer you to a center to perform the PCR test for free both for local population and for foreign newcomers. You just have to fill out a form through the website Covidresults.dk and in a few minutes they will carry out the test.

In Copenhagen there are several points to take the test that on a hot Sunday in June were frequented by families and people of all ages. That the tests are so accessible and without payment has led to Danish society to have a lot of control of Covid-19 and this Helps to touch normal with fingertips.

Crown passport

The vaccination process has also been a resounding success. Denmark has the highest rates in Europe for the number of vaccinated population, especially at risk or higher, and the scenario could not be better.

Restaurants and leisure centers are open and freely accessible, although the ‘crown passport‘, which is to have, through the mobile phone application, the confirmation of being vaccinated or having given negative in the tests that are frequently practiced.

In the Parken in Copenhagen it will also be necessary to go with the ‘crown passport’ or a negative test, a not cumbersome requirement in a very well organized country that, on the sporting level, after Eriksen’s scare enjoys a selection that is already in quarterfinals of the Eurocup. The city took to the streets on Saturday after the win against Wales (4-0) and the rush in the country is palpable. with the victory over Covid-19 in general and the good work of their teams.