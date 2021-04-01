Spain marks territory against Kosovo

03/31/2021

On at 22:39 CEST

The Spanish team became the provisional leader of its qualifying group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after successfully defeating Kosovo. The team improved compared to the previous two games, it was effective, although it shows some gaps, especially in the defensive adjustments, which in a final phase, such as the Euro Cup, can be expensive. If against Greece, Iñigo Martínez gave the cante with an unnecessary penalty, this time it was Unai Simón who gave away a goal with an incomprehensible exit.

ESP

KOS

Spain

Unai Simón, Marcos Llorente, Eric Garcia (Ramos, 86 ‘), Iñigo Martínez, Jordi Alba, Busquets (Rodri, 81’), Koke, Pedri (Fabián, 68 ‘), Ferran Torres, Morata (Gerard Moreno, 68’) and Dani Olmo (Canales, 81 ‘)

Kosovo

Ujkani, Hadergjonaj, Vojvoda, Dresavic, Aliti, Kololli (Zaneli, 57 ‘), Kryeziv, Hashimi, Celina, Muriqi and Rashica (Kostratis, 55’)

Goals

1-0, Dani Olmo (33 ‘); 2-0, Ferran Torres (36 ‘); 2-1, Halimi (69 ‘): 3-1, Gerard Moreno (74’)

Referee:

Jakob Kehlet (Denmark). TA: Kryeziv (49 ‘)

Incidents

La Cartuja Stadium (Seville). No public due to the Covid-19 protocol

Luis Enrique gave continuity to the idea that gave him good returns in the second half against Goergia and only the new absence of Sergio Ramos surprised him. The captain of the national team limped into concentration and has not fully recovered. The presence of Koke by Fabián Ruiz it was the most significant change and helped to give more rhythm to the core.

Spain gradually matured the game against a Kosovo that did not close in as much as Greece or Gerogia and even took the lead in Unai Simón’s area. However, the superiority of the Red was remarkable and after a series of approaches, the clearest with a shot from Morata, the goals arrived.

The left flank was once again productive and Jordi Alba enabled Dani Olmo, who connected a great screw shot that entered the squad. Another great goal from the youth squad to tip the balance. This goal did a lot of damage to the Kosovars, who were completely confused. Spain was smart and stung hard. Ferran Torres, another great Spanish strut, picked up an opening from Pedri to put land in the middle.

The damage could be even greater with successive occasions of Morata and Eric Garcia, in a set piece action, but Kosovo managed to reach the break without conceding more goals.

Sung by Unai Simón

The team came out in the second half with the intention of not giving Kosovo the slightest hope that the comeback was possible. La Roja had dominance and Ferran Torres stroked the third goal. Spain controlled, although he could not sleep since any mistake could be expensive, like the one Halili used to disturb Unai Simón.

Pedri was the player with the greatest clarity of ideas in the Spanish team and he served another golden ball to Ferran Torres that forced the Kosovar goalkeeper to a great save. In his third game as an international, he established himself and is on track to be a fixture for the Eurocup.

The gunpowder of Gerard Moreno

Luis Enrique saw the game very controlled and changed to the best of the game. Just when Pedri left for Fabián, Gerard Moreno also entered for Morata, Unai Simón wanted to give excitement to the game with a crazy and unnecessary exit. Halimi picked up the ball and kicked it from the three-quarter point to the back of the net. A balloon of enormous quality.

Kosovo, however, did not believe it too much and soon conceded the third. Koke served a corner and Gerard Moreno, at the near post, combed the bottom of the bad. This time it was the final sentence.

Luis Enrique allowed himself the license to give a few minutes to Sergio Ramos to add a new internationality and end the game leaving the captain happy and with better feelings at the beginning of this FIFA window.