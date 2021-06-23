Spain makes the biggest win of Euro 2020

Sevilla Spain.

Spain he got into the round of 16 of the Eurocup after thrashing 5-0 to Slovakia this Wednesday in Seville, returning to the path of victory after his two initial draws.

The goals of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (30) and Juraj Kucka (71) both on their own goal, by Aymeric Laporte (45 + 3), Pablo Sarabia (56) and Ferran Torres (67) put La Roja in the next phase, where they will face Croatia.

‘La Roja’ advances as second in Group E, after Sweden’s victory over Poland.

In a few moments more information…

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.