The compulsory use of face masks was indicated today by the Spanish government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, now that the phases of return to normality have begun and much of the country is in the first phase.

The order signed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, released at a press conference, specifies that its use is indicated on public roads, outdoor spaces, inside public buildings or with several people, unless that a distance of two meters between the individuals can be ensured.

Boys and girls up to the age of six will be excluded from this compulsory use.Because using it could be harmful due to the possibility of touching your face several times during the day, which could increase infections.

People with respiratory problems may also not use them, but they must justify the reasons, as well as those who live with some type of disability that requires keeping their faces uncovered.

Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, He stated that this measure was not indicated before due to the lack of mouthguards in the market, which could lead to a greater shortage in hospitals and medical attention points..

Simón himself had not been in favor of this measure in the past, but he has recognized that the use of this protection can limit the dispersion of saliva and create an additional barrier that could restrict infections, although he pointed out that they are not a key factor , like social distancing.

