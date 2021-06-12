SPAIN | Luis Enrique takes the floor

Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, will give his first press conference this Thursday via telematics, as reported by the Spanish team in their social networks, after the two positives by Covid-19 of Sergio Busquets, last Sunday, and Diego Llorente, on Tuesday, among its 24 players called up for the Eurocup, in which it will debut next Monday.

At 12.30 the expected appearance of the Spanish coach is scheduled, with many issues around the selection, such as the aforementioned positives, how the team is experiencing the tense wait for each daily result of the PCR tests, the measures implemented after the two cases or the shift and individualized training, and what is the situation of both Busquets and Diego Llorente with a view to Euro 2020, once the coach has until next Sunday to replace them or not on the list.

Also the vaccination to which the Spanish team will be subjected by the Army, in the absence of determining the moment in which it will be done; the creation of the ‘parallel bubble’ with 17 players prepared to solve any eventual loss in the team; the choice of 24 footballers instead of the 26 allowed in the original list or the imminent premiere at Euro 2020, in which he will debut on Monday against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium.