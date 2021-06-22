SPAIN | Llorente: “It would be a surprise not to play right back”

Marcos Llorente has appeared in Deportes Cuatro and El Larguero before the dispute of the third day of the group stage of the Eurocup against Slovakia. The Selection is at stake and if it does not win, it could be left out of the round of 16. Faced with this situation, the Atlético player sees the game as a true final. He also spoke of his position on the field. Luis Enrique bets on him as a right back, something unusual for a man who plays more advanced in his club. These have been his words:

Position in the field: “I was called up as a right-back, in the previous call I also played there and in these games as well. Everything that is not that would be a surprise. I feel comfortable there and also later. In my team I play ahead, but there are others the teammates and the way of playing. I don’t think any side gets inside and breaks into space like me. I’m happy and calm. “

🇪🇸⚽️ @marcosllorente, in @ellarguero 💥 “Play in another position? It would be a surprise, really. The coach called me as a winger, in the last call I played as a winger, now I’m playing as a winger … I think there is no doubt whatsoever” https: / /t.co/PQ2KYRKrSL – El Larguero (@ellarguero) June 21, 2021

Difference with Atlético. “My performance is very good playing later at Atlético de Madrid, here in the National Team, I couldn’t tell you. It’s a different game, with different teammates … on the side I feel comfortable.”

Team sensations: “We are looking forward to the game. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves and very clear ideas.”

Possible changes: “We don’t know if there will be. The coach was talking to us about the game. Tomorrow we will work on something. We have no idea about the changes, the coaching staff decides.”

Good atmosphere: “We are positive. It is the best way to face this situation. It is strange, none of us thought that we would reach the third game like this. We are all united.”

critics: “They are not exaggerated. We know where we are and the demands that exist in football. We are the first to want to win both games.”

Message to the fans: “The doubts are solved by winning the next game with a good game and goals. That would make the fans more hooked. I tell them to trust us and support us.”

🇪🇸⚽️ @marcosllorente, in @ellarguero 🗣️ “My performance is very good playing further ahead at Atlético de Madrid, here in the National Team because I couldn’t tell you. It’s a different game, with different teammates … I feel comfortable on the side” https: // t. co / PQ2KYRKrSL – El Larguero (@ellarguero) June 21, 2021

All or nothing: “That’s right. We have to win yes or yes, although nothing else ever occurs to us. Together with the fans we are going to take it forward.”

Grass. “I’ll be honest, you see on TV: the grass is not good. It is difficult to make walls at first touch. It’s not an excuse, but if you ask me, the grass is not good.

Criticism of the team. “Understand, I understand the criticism, but I do not share it. We have to give that point to the fans so that they come up and they have to give us that point, supporting and encouraging us: this is a matter of two.”

Style. “From Luis Enrique I highlight how clear his game idea is. He teaches us individual or collective videos and you always learn a lot. As a winger I have learned a lot of things.”

Options in the Eurocup. “If we can win the European Championship? Yes, totally. At least we trust it. And if I answer you no to this question, why am I going to play on Wednesday?”