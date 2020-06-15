Real Madrid returned to the Spanish League as it ended before the stoppage of the pandemic: chasing Barcelona closely, without suffering against a modest rival like Eibar, with its eleven starter very determined and without James Rodríguez.

The ‘meringue’ team beat their opponent 3-1 at Alfredo Di Stefano 3-1 with goals from Kroos, Ramos and Marcelo and just about the end they worried, but without endangering their three points. It was surprising that Rodrygo was DT Zidane’s bet among the starters, to complete the attack with Hazard, since it was Vinicius who ended up playing before the break, but otherwise they were what they are.

Three minutes. First of all, Kroos took it when he rescued her from the band Benzema, who seemed out of place … but no. Nice goal from the German to open the account at Alfredo Di Stefano. Everything new after the break, except the cold blood and the effectiveness of Kroos … and the advantage of two points that Barcelona maintains in the lead.

Eibar wanted to give a little scare, well controlled by Courtois, and from then on, pure procedure: the visitor with the ball and not knowing very well what to do and Madrid crouched, waiting for the error that would arrive in 30 minutes: recovery in own field, pass to Benzema and change of rente of the Frenchman to Hazard, who caught her, saw the goalkeeper leave and gave the service to Ramos, who appeared freer. Second arrival, second goal. Without overacting, the target won 2-0.

At 34 a new arrival would come from Eibar who found the Belgian goalkeeper well located and at 35 the third goal was white: Hazard tried first with a shot that saved the goalkeeper, but already on the rebound, which was served to Marcelo, no could do more.

Three arrivals and three goals. Pure effectiveness. And Eibar was saved from fourth over the end by Marcelo’s pass for Rodrygo who now caught the sacrificed Dmitrovic. Just rest for him and for an outgrown, harmless, shy Eibar.

For the second half, he gave a Courtois ball to Eibar, but he corrected on time and flew to his club to avoid the discount.

And twice the premises were saved: Expósito first made a cross shot that caused Courtois’ spectacular fly and then the crossbar saved in Orellana’s header after a corner kick that beat Varane. Until the discount fell at 58, when the auction of Bogas slipped between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Bale, Vinicius and Militao entered at 60. No James. And Eibar was on top and precautions had to be taken in defense, Zidane would say to justify himself.

The time would pass in favor of a Madrid that no longer reached the rival’s grounds and preferred security on their terrain, with an emboldened Eibar, who however had no more weapons to do damage.

In the end the three points were the objective and it was accomplished. The team did not need to try harder because the persecution against Barcelona remained at two points and there, close. The highest point, the solidarity of Benzema. There was not much left and there was no reason, since it is hardly the first game after the suspension. It was fulfilled and it is what counts. Without James, again, as a sign that Zidane’s payroll didn’t change much.