Spain launches the Covid Digital Certificate to facilitate transit between EU travelers

Spain has begun this Monday to issue the Covid Digital Certificate of the European Union to all citizens who reside in the country and request it. Similarly, my country also accepts that travelers from another EU country prove any of these three circumstances (vaccination, negative test or recovery) through the EU Covid Digital Certificate issued by any European country.

With this certificate, travelers will be able to enter Spain in a more agile way and avoiding waiting or additional controls. The document, totally free, It can be obtained both in electronic and paper format. In both cases, each certificate generates a QR code that makes it easy to read.

Without this certificate, it is possible to travel within the EU in compliance with health requirements, but the process of entering the country will be slower and additional measures may be established, such as tests and quarantines.

The immune passport is simple and interoperable throughout the EU and must be fully implemented in the 1st of July. It proves that a person has been vaccinated, has overcome the disease or has a negative diagnostic test. It is totally safe and respect privacy. In fact, the data remains in the document and is not stored or retained when a certificate is verified in another Member State.

“Thanks to the work of the professionals of the National Health System, both the Ministry and the autonomous communities, it will be possible that in little more than a month, millions of Spaniards can have this certificate to facilitate their international mobility,” he stressed Alfredo González Gómez, Secretary General of Digital Health, Information and Innovation.

From July 1 it will be a right for the citizen

With this measure, Spain becomes one of the first European countries capable of issuing and recognizing this certificate. A) Yes, more than 20 days ahead at the time when it will be mandatory, set for next July 1, which is the date set by the European Regulation for the birth of the right of citizens and the obligation of the States.

Most of the autonomous communities already issue digital certificates to prove some of the conditions, mainly having received the vaccine or having recovered from the disease

It will be done progressively, and in a testing period throughout the month of June, although the certificates issued will be valid from the first moment. This week, most of the autonomous communities They will begin to issue digital certificates to prove some of the conditions, mainly having received the vaccine or having recovered from the disease.

In the coming days and weeks, more and more functionalities of this certificate will be offered. In this way, as of July 1, it will begin to be broadcast electronically and in person, if any of the three circumstances are proven: vaccination, recovery or negative result of diagnostic tests.

Also from today, any citizen who requests it at the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health will be able to prove that it has been vaccinated or what has overcome the disease.

New rules to enter Spain

This same week the new rules that regulate the health requirements that all travelers who enter Spain must meet have come into force. All people vaccinated with a complete schedule may enter our country regardless of your place of origin, accrediting said vaccination if they come from a country or risk zone. The accepted vaccines are those of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and must have passed at least 14 days since the full guideline.

In addition, all people who travel to Spain from a European country of the Schengen Area, may do so if they prove: having been vaccinated against COVID-19, having a diagnostic test with a negative result, also including for the first time tests of antigens or have had the illness in the last six months and have recovered from it.

This new system, which has come into force today, represents a decisive step in opening up Spain to safe international mobility.

