Spain launches a committee to prevent tsunamis

06/17/2021 at 4:39 PM CEST

Spain already has an official body in charge of detecting tsunamis and giant waves (tsunamis) in advance and thus acting as quickly as possible. The committee relies on an international early warning network and its objective is to be able to alert the emergency services and the population itself as soon as possible in the event of one of these natural phenomena.

The Ministry of the Interior has launched this week the State Committee for Coordination and Direction (Cecod) against the risk of tsunamis, which will be the body in charge of applying the State Plan of Civil Protection against the risk of Tsunami approved by the Council of Ministers May 18.

The plan is supported by the National Tsunami Warning System (Sinam), a “unique and coordinated & rdquor; able to detect “early & rdquor; tidal wave generation (that cause tsunamis) that may affect the Spanish coasts and transmit, in the shortest time possible, the information to the competent bodies in matters of Civil Protection in the potentially affected territorial areas.

Sinam is nourished by the information collected by the National Seismic Network, the Redmar network of tide gauges from State Ports and the detection systems of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, as well as the other marine detection systems of the different public administrations.

This national system also has the alerts issued by the regional tsunami warning centers established within the framework of the Intergovernmental Working Group of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC / Unesco), as well as by the Northeast Atlantic Tsunami Warning System, Mediterranean and Adjacent Seas (Neamtws), which integrates five alert provider centers: Cenalt (France), IPMA (Portugal), INGV (Italy), NOA (Greece) and Koeri (Turkey).

With the information provided by this network of national and international centers, Sinam can determine the location and time of a tsunami, and calculate its probable consequence, that is, giant ocean waves -tsunami-, which can travel thousands of kilometers at speeds of between 500 and 1,000 kilometers per hour with very little energy loss.

According to the Warning Protocol provided for in the plan, the information issued by the National Seismic Network will be sent to the National Emergency Center of the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, which, in turn, will transfer it to the member bodies of the State Committee on Coordination and Direction (Cecod), delegations and sub-delegations of the Government and the Civil Protection bodies of the autonomous communities.

This committee integrates the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, the government delegations and sub-delegations and the civil protection bodies of the autonomous communities, as well as the National Geographic Institute or the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, among other organizations.

During the presentation ceremony, the members of Cecod explained what will be the main lines of work to prevent tsunamis and have also decided the start-up of the Technical Consultation Commission, whose mission will be “to provide the latest advances and scientific knowledge in the field & rdquor ;.

Those responsible for the body have highlighted the importance of implementing the anticipation and early warning system established by the state plan, which will allow the civil protection authorities, emergency public services and citizens to be notified of the imminence of this type of emergency. .

One of the main objectives that Cecod has set itself is the development of a preventive information program for the population, which should pay special attention to the most vulnerable people, as well as the establishment of a signaling system in coastal areas.

The Cecod will meet at least once a year to analyze the progress made in the implementation of the State Plan for Civil Protection against the risk of tsunamis, a process that “involves numerous institutions & rdquor; and that “it will require intense work with the coastal autonomous communities and the affected municipalities & rdquor ;.

