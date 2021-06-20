Spain: Laporte, Pedri and Rodri miss the La Roja train

The tie before Poland let pointed out, in addition to a Luis Enrique to several players of the Selection. Although they made an acceptable first half, there were several players who they went to less as the game progressed and the coach kept them until the end.

Laporte

Aymeric laporte was marked by what badly that he defended to Robert Lewandowski in Poland’s tying goal. The Bayern Munich striker had one chance in every clear half and he got the second one. The way to defend Lewandowski with aids announced by the coach in the previous it did not occur with the expected success. The experiment of the two left-handed centrals has not worked. Who else who least thought about Sergio Ramos Y Raul Albiol nothing else to mark Lewandowski.

Pedri

Pedri is a footballer called to be a star of the football, but before Poland, Luis Enrique you kept the whole game on the lawn when your physical condition current base gave evidence that couldn’t get over to the players poles in the physical aspect. The coach preferred switch to koke before the Canary, when the performance of the Atlético player was being better than that of the Barça midfielder.

Rodri

Rodri is being the victim of a very busy season of matches with City and the start of the game of the National Team, which is different from Guardiola’s. In his club, the Start of the game stop by Rodri, but Luis Enrique raises a lateralizing ball exit and delaying the interiors and Rodri does not participate both in circulation. He has the conditions and the mentality to reverse the situation.

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba showed in his person that the Selection he runs out of gasoline as the minutes progress. It started out great, but maybe Luis Enrique should have consumed the change that was not used in put Gayà in. Alba is not surprised if she does not arrive from behind and in static attacks she is very high, extreme and lose the surprise factor of their incorporations.

Laporte, Pedri, Rodri and Alba they were by no means the culprits of the draw against Poland, but all four have much more level as for demand of them, same as Morata and Gerard, which started well, but were less.