Spain – Kosovo: To mark territory

Spain receive Kosovo in The charterhouse in a match belonging to the third day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup in which the national team must improve its image after drawing against Greece in grenade and win in the discount to Georgia. He also faces a party marked by political controversy, since it is a country not recognized by Spain.

Going back to sports, Spain needs to improve its image a lot before a group, a priori, inferior, but that will try to make things very difficult for Luis Enrique’s boys. After drawing one against Greece in a very thick game and winning thanks to a goal from Dani Olmo in the discount against Georgia, the national team has to add three at a time if they do not want to complicate their way to Qatar. And it is that, Sweden has not yet failed and remember that only the champions of each group will be guaranteed their presence in the World Cup, while the seconds will have to play an always dangerous play-off.

For this encounter, Luis Enrique could get back captain Sergio Ramos, who at 35 just turned 35 is still the head of the Spanish rear. In the goal the chosen one seems to be Unai Simón again, while accompanying the captain in defense would be Dani Porro on the right, Jordi Alba on the left and Eric García in the center. In the middle, Rodri, Marcos Llorente and Sergio Canales point to headlines, while the offensive trident would be the one formed by Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Álvaro Morata.

Nothing to lose

Kosovo faces its second World Cup qualifying match after losing 3-0 to Sweden on their debut. “For Kosovo it is an opportunity to continue building the team for the future,” said coach Bernard Challandes.

Aware that Spain is the great favorite for the meeting, Kosovo could choose to defend and try to seize its opportunities on the counterattack, as Greece and Georgia have already done. However, they are characterized by being a happy team that will look further back than the attack against the national team.

Political controversy

Since it became known that the Spanish team had to face Kosovo, it was known that it would see controversy, since it is a country not recognized by Spain. The tension has existed during the weeks leading up to the match, since the RFEF published the date for the announcement of the call for the qualifying matches of the Qatar World Cup against “Greece, Georgia and the territory of Kosovo”.

The appellation “territory” aroused the ire of the Kosovar Federation, which recalled in a statement that “Kosovo is an independent state” and threatened not to play the match if they were not allowed to use their anthem and flag. “We were prepared not to go to Spain due to the political background of that decision (not being able to use their symbols),” said the general secretary of the Kosovar Football Federation, Eroll Salihu.

Both UEFA and FIFA have recognized Kosovo as a full member since 2016, which declared itself independent from Serbia in 2008, but some countries like Spain or Greece, which is also included in the same qualifying group for Qatar 2022, or powers like China and Russia, have not.