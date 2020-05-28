Three races will be held at the Motorland Aragón circuit

The calendar consists of 16 races spread over just two months

The World Touring Car Cup has presented a 100% European calendar for the 2020 season, obviously highly conditioned by the Covid-19 coronavirus, in which Spain maintains itself with three races at Motorland Aragón.

The coronavirus has affected practically all automobile modalities, and the WTCR has ‘paid for it’ with a calendar that does not include very spectacular circuits such as Sepang or Macao.

The season will be very short and there will be no pre-season test. According to the latest provisional calendar unveiled by the FIA ​​and the WTCR, the starting gun will arrive in Austria with two races between September 12 and 13.

From there, a calendar marathon arrives that in its entirety comprises 16 races in just two months. Luckily for the teams – although not for the fans – they will all be in Europe to save costs.

Of course, the non-European races planned for this season will practically ensure their return to the championship for 2021, but for this year the priority has been to prepare an “economically responsible” calendar.

The triple event in Spain will take place on the Motorland Aragón track on Teruel, and it will be the penultimate of the season – October 31 and November 1. As a culmination, the WTCR has unveiled the incorporation of Adria – Italy – for November 14 and 15.

2020 WTCR CALENDAR

François Ribeiro, director of Eurosport Events:

“The priority has always been to run as many races as possible to protect the WTCR, protect jobs, and protect sport at a time when there is no clear visibility in terms of how the pandemic will evolve and what decisions governments will make. Commit to Racing outside Europe required very uncertain certainties. ”

“We will follow all official guidelines in conjunction with the FIA, local promoters and governments before each event receives the green light, as we will never compromise on safety. While it will not be easy, when racing in Europe there will be no need to fly to events and measures will be taken to maximize the shared use of vehicles and trains, while respecting the social distancing requirements that could still exist “.

