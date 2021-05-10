Spain joins the monitoring of the Chinese rocket during its fall to Earth this weekend

Last week China launched one of the modules of its future space station aboard a rocket into space Long March 5B, a launcher that is now about to fall towards Earth.

Its size is approximately 30 meters, with an estimated mass of between 17 and 21 tons. These dimensions make it one of the largest chunks that return to our planet and surveillance services from half the world are monitoring it.

It is expected that throughout the weekend the gigantic Chinese space object will impact the Earth’s atmosphere, which has caused concern about the probable fall to our planet of some of its debris and the activation of different space surveillance services.

These include the EU Space Surveillance and Tracking Service (EUSST), an international consortium made up of several space agencies and public bodies from many European countries, including the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), dependent on the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

This consortium has been monitoring the return to the Earth’s atmosphere of the gigantic Chinese space object out of control for several days, although its experts see it unlikely that debris will fall in populated areas of our planet.

Re-entry on May 8 or 9

The network of sensors and radars of this space surveillance service is observing the object “closely” and has verified that it is falling, and has reduced its window of entry into the Earth’s atmosphere to a period between 8 and 9 May. .

Spain is providing data from its radar in Morón (Seville) to the European consortium that is monitoring

Pedro Duque (Minister of Science and Innovation)

The data that this consortium has published openly reveal that the object has an inclination that suggests in principle that the remains or debris of it would fall into a region of the Earth covered for the most part by ocean or uninhabited areas, and has asserted that the statistical probability of a land impact in populated areas “is low”.

It also states that the predictions are still very uncertain since the object is out of control, and the most approximate estimates of where these debris would fall will only be possible a few hours before the actual re-entry of the object into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, has assured in his Twitter account that most of the remains “will disintegrate during their re-entry into the atmosphere”, and has explained that Spain is providing data from its radar at the Morón de la Frontera (Seville) base to the consortium in charge to track the rocket.

