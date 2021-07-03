Spain-Italy, the keys to the great semifinal of Euro 2020



Italy beat Spain 2-0 in Euro 2016.

Photo: MARTIN BUREAU

After the start of the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 this Friday, one of the semifinals of the tournament was defined: Spain-Italy.

The Iberian side achieved a dramatic victory over Switzerland on penalties 1-3 while the Italians beat Belgium 1-2.

The keys to the great semifinal of Euro 2020

The match between Spain-Italy generates a lot of expectations in the previous one, especially because of the rivalries between the fans of both countries.

Now, how do both teams come to face this high-level commitment? Let’s start with Italy.

The team led by Roberto Mancini changed the paradigm with respect to its soccer tradition. And is that Mancini’s Italy is not a squad that delivers possession of the ball and its main strength is a fierce defense, but quite the opposite. The Italians have players with good ball touch such as Lorenzo Insigne, Marco Veratti, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, among others.

In addition, he also stands out for his ability to score goals, because in this European Championship they have managed to score in their five games played: In total, eleven goals in favor and only two against.

Your rival, the Red, has had complications to overcome the Group Stage and the Direct Qualifiers, since has played two overtimes with serious problems to define matches.

Spain passed as second in their group after two draws and a victory. The team led by Luis Enrique is criticized for its inability to close matches and its inefficiency in the goal, where its starting striker, Álvaro Moreno, has suffered strong criticism for the same.

In this way, the keys of the party pass, in the first instance, in the effectiveness of the Spanish National Team facing the goal. For Italy, it will be important to diagnose whether the skilled winger, Leonardo Spinazzola, will be available for the match after coming out of substitution due to injury vs. Belgium.

The history of Spain-Italy

The confrontation of Spain vs. Italy is the most repeated in the Eurocup. In the history there are six confrontations where the Italians won twice, Spain only once and three draws. So next Tuesday’s engagement will be the seventh.

The last match between Italians and Spain in the European Championship was in the last edition in France, where Italy managed to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Giorgio Chiellini, Graziano Pellè.

At Euro 2012 both teams reached the final, where Spain beat the Italians 4-0.

At what time and when is the Spain-Italy match

The great semifinal of Euro 2020 It will be played next Tuesday, July 6 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in London, Wembley Stadium.