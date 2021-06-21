06/21/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

.

Stefan Tarkovic, Slovakia coach and Spain’s next rival, said Monday that Luis Enrique’s team is the “top seed” of group E and pointed out that it is also to win the Eurocup.

In an interview with the Slovak Football Association, Tarkovic he analyzed his team’s chances of reaching the round of 16 of the Eurocup and praised Spain, which he considers the strongest rival in the group.

“If Sweden and Poland were favorites in our matches, Spain is the top favorite of the group and of the entire tournament. We have to prepare the game well and continue to play well. I can say on behalf of myself and the team that we will do everything possible to win, “he declared.

Tarkovic recalled that Slovakia was able to defend “world class” players such as Lewandowski, Zielinski, Forsberg, Isak and Berg, something that “speaks to the precision and organization” of your selection.

“It is true that this team must learn not to lose and then we will win. The duel with Poland confirmed it (Slovakia won 1-2). The point with Sweden was close (they lost 1-0 with a penalty). Not everything It is ideal. We have been working with the team for a short time. We have to improve in attack. The Eurocup demands maximum quality, “he commented.

In addition, he recalled that Sweden have only scored one goal in the last seven games they have played and stressed that “tactically” they prepared to counter Hamsík, Duda and Mako. “They took advantage of us with their quality, but the important thing is that after winning Poland we can still decide our destiny“, He said.

“I have always believed in the team, although many doubted its quality. And I also believe in the team against Spain. Not only is our group unresolved, there are also surprising results in others. I maintain that Slovakia has the quality to play a worthy role in the group despite the fact that of the four teams, on paper we were outsiders “from the beginning,” he added.

For Tarkovic, the truth of football is on the field of play and not on “paper and pen” of a journalist and assured that expectations “change 180 degrees” from one party to another.