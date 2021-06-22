“Spain is the favorite, so far it has only lacked efficiency”

06/22/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Stefan Tarkovic, coach of Slovakia, assured this Tuesday at a press conference that Spain, his next rival in the European Championship, is a “favorite” for the match that he will play against his team and stressed that so far, Luis Enrique Martínez’s team only lacked “efficiency.”

Slovakia and Spain will play one of the Group E tickets for the round of 16. In a decisive duel, Tarkovic was convinced that it will be difficult to overcome his rival but declared that his team is ready to face a difficult challenge.

“The Spanish team showed their quality in both games. They are very strong with possession. They can dominate in the lateral zones. So far it has lacked effectiveness. That is what creates this pressure around Spain. That is what we have seen and analyzed. We have a good idea of ​​how Spain plays and what we have to do. It is important to have good transitions in attack, keep the ball, create chances and be effective, “he said.

In addition, he insisted that Spain “remains the great favorite” despite the fact that his group is very open and anything can happen with all the teams involved (Poland, Sweden, Slovakia and Spain).

“We came to the Eurocup with the idea that we wanted to play good games and we have. Spain has first-rate players, a large squad with players who play in the best European leagues. The arrival of his captain (Busquets) will calm things down. It has always had quality, nothing has changed in that respect in the last two games, “he said.

Questioned about the state of the lawn at the La Cartuja stadium, he declared that, although he was able to see it before the press conference, he had not been able to “assess” its condition. “Let’s see how the players react, but it doesn’t seem like a problem to me,” he added.

He also said that to achieve at least one point, Slovakia must play “a good game” as in the first two against Poland and Sweden.

In addition, he recalled the match that Slovakia drew goalless against England on the third day of the group stage of the European Championship in France 2016 and that they qualified for the round of 16, and said that the match against Spain will be different.

“Hopefully the game is as memorable as that match. Spain is under pressure and needs a goal. With the quality that it has, the occasions that it created and did not end, we need to have a bit of luck to defend well and neutralize their forwards. It is what is in the group. We beat Poland in the first game and against Spain we will try to get a point and at least pass, “he explained.

“I think that like this game, there are not many in the life of a footballer. All of our players are delighted to be here. The important thing about football is the daily effort and sacrifice. I think tomorrow my players will go out onto the pitch motivated. I know they are going to give one hundred percent and hopefully there will be a good ending for us, “he concluded.