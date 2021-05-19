Spain is the European country with the highest average discount per car with 22%

Cars, unlike other material goods, are usually offered at discounts to incentivize your sale. Few brands have a fixed rate (as in the case of Tesla), in most the final price of the vehicle will vary depending on the campaign that the dealer has or the financing conditions. The fact is that in a recent study it has been seen that Spain had an average discount of 22% per car, being the European country with the highest percentage of purchase incentives.

JATO Dynamics has analyzed the discounts applied to the purchase of a new car in different European countries in recent years. This is the third consecutive year that Spain has maintained that figure of 22%, maintaining the first position since 2018. It is followed by Italy and Germany with 18%, France with 16% and the United Kingdom with 11% in 2020, a really atypical year due to the pandemic that paralyzed the market. This situation influenced the type of incentive applied.

In 2020, what predominated were the incentives in financing, assuming 36% of the total. In some countries such as Germany financing at 0% interest became popular, while deferred payments or protection for job loss were also used. It was followed by direct price discounts, being present in 10% of the campaigns. Although it is true that last year there were more campaigns on stock vehicles and many dealers avoided having old cars.

The electric cars they were the ones that received the most discounts with up to 51%, followed by plug-in hybrids with 28%. In this case, government aid with purchase incentives such as the Moves Plan, which provided up to 5,500 euros for the purchase of a new electric vehicle, scrapping an old car was important. In other European countries they also had aid, being slightly higher in France or Germany. If we talk about segments, the one that offered the highest average discount percentage was that of urban people with 25%, while those that received the least incentives were large and luxury SUVs.

The study carried out by JATO Dynamics also says that the 2020 data you have to know how to interpret them. It is clearly appreciated how the year started normally in discounts, but that with the state of alarm the campaigns were quickly suspended, to resume them slightly in summer. Although we have a difficult year ahead of us, it seems that in 2021 we will will maintain a high level of discounts to incentivize the purchase. We recommend you follow our discount report for a more complete follow-up.

Source: JATO Dynamics