Spain is the country where there are more discounts to buy a car

May 20, 2021

Spain is the country that offers the most discounts to potential consumers when buying a new car, according to a report by Jato.

In Spain we like bargains and offers and when it comes to the automotive world much more. This is demonstrated by a report prepared by Jato Dynamics, which indicates that our country was where consumers got the best discount when buying a new car, with an average of 22 percent.

According to the report, of the top five car markets in Europe (Italy, France, Germany, UK and Spain), it is ours in where the most aggressive sales campaigns occur.

The pandemic has led to higher discounts

This Jato Dynamics report has shown that en the last three years, discounts on new vehicles have been increasing in all countriesItaly and Germany having an average of 18 percent, France 16 percent and the United Kingdom 11 percent. Spain, as we say, is crowned with an average reduction of 22 percent.

Jato Dynamics qualifies, yes, that the discount was not always a direct price drop cost of the vehicle, as manufacturers used other types of purchase incentives to tempt consumers, such as the possibility of paying in installments, zero percent financing or protection against job loss in the following twelve months to the purchase of the vehicle.

European governments also launched various incentives, especially in the sector of electric vehicles, or plug-in hybrids, where in Spain the “Moves II Plan” was presented to consumers, offering a aid of up to 4,000 euros for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle, with an additional 1,500 euros in the event of scrapping an old vehicle.

This same plan in Italy it offered consumers up to 8,000 euros to buy an electric car, in France it was 10,000, in Germany 6,000 euros and in Great Britain 3,500 euros.

In their report, Jato Dynamics explains that the usual sales campaigns are quarterly, but during the pandemic, most manufacturers started offering incentives without a pattern, sometimes even launching only weekend offers, accompanied by marketing campaigns to publicize the brand in the markets.