Spain is still at high risk for covid-19 with a new increase in incidence but a record in inoculations

The autonomous communities notified this Thursday to the Ministry of Health 7,041 new cases of covid-19, 4,123 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 6,393 positives were reported. Nevertheless, neither Andalusia nor Cantabria notified their data this Thursday for being a holiday.

However, the day marked a record of vaccines administered in one day: 306,995 doses. Just this Thursday, Spain received a million doses of AstraZeneca and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that on Monday 1.2 million will be received from Pfizer BioNtech.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 3,291,394 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the past two weeks, a total of 73,433 positives have been registered. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 154.76, compared to 152.25 this Wednesday. Spain, thus, remains at high risk for infections.

Navarra and Madrid, along with Ceuta and Melilla, Autonomous communities and cities continue to be at extreme risk because their cumulative incidence exceeds 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

In this Thursday’s report they added 82 new deaths, compared to 356 last Thursday. Until 75,541 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 268 people with a confirmed positive covid-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 7,937 patients admitted for covid-19 throughout Spain (8,083 Wednesdays) and 1,843 in the ICU (1,831). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,043 admissions and 1,297 registrations. The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 6.39 percent (6.50% on Wednesday) and in ICUs at 18.41 percent (18.44%).

Up to 1,826 people have required hospitalization by covid-19 in the last week (331,215 so far from a pandemic).

Between March 22 and 28, the autonomous communities carried out 792,304 diagnostic tests, of which 524,439 were PCR and 267,865 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,684.81. The total positivity rate stands at 6.01 percent, compared to 5.98 percent of this Wednesday.