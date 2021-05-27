Spain is preparing to extend the ERTE regime until September

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) – The Spanish government has reached a preliminary agreement with unions and employers to extend the plan for temporary leave subsidized by the state or ERTE until the end of September, the Labor Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The program, which currently supports nearly 560,000 workers, expired on May 31.

“We have managed to renew the ERTE scheme by consensus until September, reaching a good balance between protection and incentives for the reactivation of workers. I appreciate the efforts of the social agents,” Social Security Minister José Luis Escrivá tweeted.

The program has contributed to cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for Spanish companies and has helped contain unemployment, especially in highly affected sectors such as tourism and hospitality.

During the peak of April 2020, in full national confinement, the regime came to help some 3.6 million people in Spain.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen. Editing by Mark Potter, translated by Tomás Cobos)