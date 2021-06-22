06/22/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

Marek Hamsík, captain of the Slovak national team, said this Tuesday at a press conference that his next rival in the European Championship, Spain, is one of the “best teams in the world”.

Slovakia and Spain will play the qualification for the round of 16 of the European Championship this Wednesday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Hamsík, one of the best players in the team led by Stefan Tarkovic, praised Luis Enrique’s team.

“They are one of the best teams, not only in Europe, but also in the world. The results may not say so, but they have dominated the possession of the ball. They have lacked efficiency, perhaps it is their biggest problem. But they generate scoring chances” he commented.

“I’m sure we need to have a bit of luck tomorrow. Spain are the favorites. Maybe having one more point can be an advantage, but it doesn’t mean anything. We have to play the best game possible and try to make life difficult for Spain, “he added.

Hamsík declared that Slovakia is “really looking forward to the clash” and described the match as “very important” in which either one “can go to the round of 16”.

“I think there is a positive side and a negative side. We are happy to be in this situation in which we risk everything. We are going to give everything to get a good result although we know that we are facing one of the favorites. After two draws they will want to get a victory, but we want to avoid it, “he said.

“If we want to pass, we have to score at least one point. It will be very difficult. We are facing a great team, first class, with very good players. We have seen the recipe of playing against Spain in the matches of Sweden and Poland, “he said.

The new Trabzonspor player insisted that Spain, before the start of the European Championship, was the favorite of the group. For this reason, he declared, his fans may “be surprised” to see that after the first two games they have not qualified.

“Every game and every story is different. Tomorrow it won’t be. Spain is the favorite. Everyone expects a Spanish victory, but at least we are going to try to get a point. “

Finally, he spoke about the match Slovakia played against England in the third match of the group stage of the Euro 2016 in France and which ended in a 0-0 qualification for his team.

“Every game is different. But you can learn something from that game. Draw inspiration to be compact in defense. They will dominate the ball, defense will be important. We will try to do some attack on the counterattack. We need to resist Spanish pressure.” , he concluded.