Spain is in 24th position in Eurovision 2021, won by the Italians Maneskin

MADRID, 23 May. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The representative of Spain in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Blas Cantó, has been in position 24, third from the tail, in the European contest, which has been won by the Italian group Maneskin.

Maneskin’s song ‘Zitti e buoni’ has been the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with a total of 524 votes. In second place was France and in third place Switzerland.

The Spanish singer has obtained only six points from the professional jury, two of them delivered by the United Kingdom and four by Bulgaria. Of the votes delivered by the public, Blas Cantó has not received any points.

Behind Spain, which has handed over its twelve points to France, have been Germany, with three points; and the United Kingdom, with 0 points, since it has not received votes from either the jury or the public.

The Spaniard has defended his song ‘I’m going to stay’ in the thirteenth position of the grand final of the European festival, which was held this Saturday, May 22 at the Rotterdam Ahoy (Rotterdam, Netherlands).

The Murcian artist has obtained the 24th position in Eurovision 2021 after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and after receiving the support of RTVE to be the representative of Spain in the LXV edition of the Festival de la Song.

The young singer has performed at number 13, just behind Icelanders Dadi & Gagnamagnid, with their theme song ’10 Years’, and ahead of Moldovan Natalia Gordienko and her ‘Sugar’. The grand final of the contest was opened by the representative of Cyprus, Elena Tsagrinou, who has defended ‘El Diablo’, and has closed the Senhit competition, from San Marino, with the song ‘Adrenalina’.

In total, 26 countries have participated in the Eurovision Song Contest. In the first half of the contest, Cyprus, Albania, Israel, Belgium, Russia, Malta, Portugal, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Greece, Switzerland, Iceland and Spain have performed, while in the second part of the contest it has been the turn of Moldova, Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Ukraine, France, Azerbaijan, Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden and San Marino.

The Murcian artist has performed in the same position as the Spanish Serafín Zubiri (2000) and David Civera (2001), who came in eighteenth and sixth place, respectively. The thirteenth position gave good luck to three winners of the European contest: In 1960, Jacqueline Boyer achieved the second victory for France with ‘Tom Pillibi’; the Norwegian duo Bobbysocks would do the same in 1985 with their song ‘La Det Swinge’; and the following year, Sandra Kim would be the last to win by going out in this square, giving Belgium its only triumph with ‘J’aime La Vie’.

Dedicated to his grandmother, Cantó’s proposal in this edition has been ‘Voy a estarme’, signed by the artist himself together with Leroy Sánchez, Daniel Ortega ‘Dangelo’ and Dan Hammond, it is a ballad that preserves influences from great classical ballads and in which he plays with all his vocal registers.

In the Spanish delegation at Eurovision 2021, the five choristers of Blas Cantó have also been present: Alba Gil, Héctor Artiles, Daira Monzón, Irene Alman and Dángelo Ortega. The Austrian set designer Marvin Dietmann has been commissioned to create the staging of the Spanish representative.

The grand finale of the 65th edition of the European contest has had the narration of Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela in La 1 de TVE.