Spain is imposed without much spice to Mexico

04/13/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

It cost Spain to tear down the Mexican wall. It wasn’t until the second half, and after Jorge Vilda’s substitutions, that La Roja reacted. Marta Cardona and Nahikari García, on two occasions, signed the full Spanish in the two friendlies played against the Netherlands and Mexico.

ESP

MEX

Spain

Gallardo (Mass, 46 ‘); Leila Ouahabi (Carmona, 78 ‘), Corredera (Batlle, 57’), Ivana Andrés, Laia Alexandri; Nerea (Mariona, 57 ‘), Abelleira (Alexia, 65’), Aitana; Latorre (Cardona, 65 ‘), Nahikari, Alba Redondo.

Mexico

Cecilia Santiago; Kenti Robles, Jannelly Farias, Jocelyn, Jimena López; Rebeca, Fany, Diana (Nicole Pérez, 46 ‘), Daniela (Cruz, 46’); María Sánchez (Cervantes, 75 ‘), Renae Cuéllar (Alison, 46’).

Goals

1-0 M.66 Cardona. 2-0 M.76 Nahikari. 3-0 M.89 Nahikari.

Referee

Demetrescu (Romania). TA: Cervantes, Fany.

Countryside

Municipal Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas (Marbella). Behind closed doors.

Three-quarter line pressure and sky-high possession records. Spain did not mortgage or give up its game despite the numerous changes introduced by Jorge Vilda. The arrivals on the area of ​​the ‘Tri’, scarce. Aitana Bonmatí was the most participatory in the midfield, giving away numerous glimpses of her talent, such as a deep pass that Alba Redondo failed to connect.

The Spanish harassment was total and Laia Alexandri crashed a serve from the corner into the crossbar. The colomense is very deep and with a tendency to appear in attack due to the little fear that the Mexican women caused. However, in a couple of quick transitions, the Central Americans were able to get ahead. Fany did not hit an empty goal and Jocelyn did not take advantage of a rehearsed play with Rebeca Bernal’s left.

The bellows did not last long for Mexico after the break. The changes introduced by Mónica Vergara momentarily revitalized the Americans. Jorge Vilda did not cross his arms, who did the same and put more offensive gunpowder. Marta Cardona armed the cue in her first intervention in the game. Left-handed from Zaragoza that Cecilia did not block. With the 1-0 the Mexican opposition declined. In a laboratory action, the Barça player Leila put her at the near post so that Nahikari, with a subtle touch of the left foot, could increase income. The realist would close the account in another action gestated by the left-handed lane. This time it was Carmona who attended for the Guipuzcoan ‘killer’.