“Spain is going to triple the vaccination rate to reach 70% this summer”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has maintained this Sunday the Government’s forecast of having vaccinated the 70% of the population Spanish by the end of summer thanks to the “important” jump that will take place in a matter of weeks with the arrival of more vaccines in Spain.

“As of April there will be a very important increase in the arrival of vaccines, almost let’s multiply by three the arrival of vaccines, “said Darias in an interview on TVE’s Telediario.

The minister stressed that this Monday, for the first time, between Pfizer and Moderna will be distributed in a single day one million doses to the autonomous communities. For this reason, Darias has valued the work they are doing, because at Easter they are going to vaccinate every day, including holidays and weekends.

That in April the rate of vaccination will increase will also be due, according to the Health Minister, to the fact that in the second half of April a fourth vaccine will arrive in Spain, that of Janssen, which will also be single-dose. About 300,000 doses of this vaccine could arrive in April, about 1.3 million in May and about 3.9 million in June. “That is, in a quarter only with Janssen they would be vaccinated five and a half million Spaniards“, has stood out.

According to Darias, this acceleration in the vaccination process will allow “throughout the summer we will be vaccinating around 70% of the country’s population”, which is equivalent to 33 million Spaniards.

Older than 80, vaccinated “in two weeks”

Likewise, the minister hopes that people over 80 years old are vaccinated in Spain “in two weeks”.

“We are meeting milestones, we already have the residences practically vaccinated, and group 2, which is staff on the front line, also. What is the objective now priority? Those over 80 years old. I hope that in the next two weeks we already have that group covered, “he said.

Rebound in infections

However, the minister has recognized that at the moment Spain has “an upward trend” in the number of Covid-19 infections. “Everything indicates that we are facing a new reboundIt remains to be determined whether this rebound will lead to a fourth wave, “he warned.

Even so, he wanted to launch a “message of hopeful prudence“:” If we take care of ourselves, we are taking care of others, the end is closer, but it depends on us. “

With regard to the controversy that the borders are open, but mobility is restricted at the national level, the minister recalled that these measures were taken among all the autonomous communities, but, at the same time, Spain is part of Europe, “where the borders are not closed. “

Darias also reminded that all tourists who come from abroad a negative PCR is required to enter Spain, whether they come by plane or by land, and that they have to comply with the measures of each region.

Failed contracts

On the other hand, Darias has guaranteed the “maximum monitoring and maximum demand“in the face of possible failed contracts signed by the Government and that took place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

According to the newspaper ABC published this Sunday, the department currently directed by Darias spent 140 million euros in “failed contracts” when the pandemic broke out. Regarding that amount, the minister has assured that she does not know how much money was lost in those contracts, but she has said that she hopes that it can be recovered.

“With any contract made by a public administration, in this case the General State Administration, maximum monitoring and maximum demand to the fulfillment of what was agreed in the contract “, he has sentenced.

However, Darias wanted to underline that all this was “at the beginning of the pandemic”, when the market was “absolutely stressed”, at a time when “each of the EU countries went on their own“. Although, he has defended that the European vaccination strategy” is a sample of what we learned. “

And she has contributed what she considers to be a “revealing fact”, that Spain currently has a strategic reserve of material protection against Covid-19 of 3,700 million units, as well as critical pharmaceutical products. “It means that this Government has done the tasks,” he considered.